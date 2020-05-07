AP LAWCET Eligibility Criteria 2020: The conducting body, Sri Krishnadevaraya University is responsible for deciding the AP LAWCET 2020 eligibility criteria on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Law aspirants seeking to pursue LLB courses in APSCHE affiliated colleges must be familiar with the eligibility criteria of AP LAWCET 2020. Candidates seeking for admission to 3-Year and 5-Year LLB programmes through the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test must check the AP LAWCET eligibility criteria 2020 for the respective courses before filling in the application form for the same. AP LAWCET 2020 eligibility criteria will entail details such as minimum academic qualifications, age limitations, etc. Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the required AP LAWCET eligibility criteria beforehand to avoid any inconvenience in the later stages of admission. Complete details about the eligibility criteria of AP LAWCET 2020 has been given in the article below.

AP LAWCET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - General Requirements

Candidates must be familiar with the overall general eligibility requirements of AP LAWCET 2020 before they apply for appearing in the 3-Year/5-Year LLB programmes. The AP LAWCET 2020 general eligibility criteria are mentioned below.

A candidate applying for AP LAWCET 2020 must be an Indian National.

Candidates must also satisfy the Local / non-local status requirement as laid down in the Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions) Order, 1974 and the subsequent amendments made thereto from time to time.

Candidates applying for AP LAWCET 2020 must also note that although there is no age bar for appearing in the exam, the age limit for admission into law courses is subject to the rule position in vogue at the time of admission.

Candidates can appear for AP LAWCET 2020 as many times as they want as there is no limit to the number of attempts.

AP LAWCET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - For 3-Year LLB Course

As per the requirements set by the Sri Krishnadevarya University, the eligibility criteria of AP LAWCET 2020 for admission to 3-Year LLB course entails the following:

Candidates are required to have a Bachelor’s degree in the 10+2+3 pattern from any recognised university.

Candidates are required to have obtained 45% marks in aggregate in their graduation examination or any other examination recognised as equivalent by the university concerned (42% for candidates belonging to OBC category, 40% for candidates from SC/ST category).

If any candidate has less than 45% marks in graduation, then s/hemust have completed any additional graduate or postgraduate degree with 45% aggregate marks (42% for candidates belonging to OBC category, 40% for candidates from SC/ST category).

AP LAWCET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - For 5-Year LLB Course

The conducting body has set separate AP LAWCET eligibility criteria 2020 for candidates seeking admission to 5-Year LLB programmes offered by colleges affiliate to APSCHE. Details of the eligibility criteria of AP LAWCET 2020 for 5-Year LLB programme are mentioned below.

Candidates are required to have passed the qualifying examination in the two-year Intermediate examination (10+2) pattern.

Candidates are required to have obtained 45% marks in aggregate in the qualifying exam (42% for candidates belonging to OBC category, 40% for candidates from SC/ST category) or any other examination recognized as equivalent by the the Board of Intermediate Education or the University concerned.

AP LAWCET Eligibility Criteria 2020 - Who are not eligible to apply

In addition to being informed about the AP LAWCET 2020 eligibility criteria, candidates must also know about the conditions set by SKU for ineligibility.

As mentioned in the official website, candidates who have obtained 10+2 or graduation / post graduation through single sitting system directly but do not possess any basic qualification for prosecuting such studies are not eligible for admission into the AP LAWCET 2020 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses.

Candidates must also note that Mere appearance in AP LAWCET does not guarantee right to admission. Candidates are required to satisfy all the eligibility criteria and rules governing admission as are applicable at the time of admission. The conducting body reserves the right to call off admission of any candidates if found ineligible during the later stages of admission.