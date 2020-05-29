AP LAWCET Exam Pattern 2020: Sri Krishnadevaraya University has released the AP LAWCET 2020 exam pattern, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The exam pattern of AP LAWCET 2020 has been released for candidates seeking admission to 3-Year/5-Year LLB programmes through the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test. Candidates appearing in the undergraduate law entrance test must be aware of the AP LAWCET exam pattern 2020 in order to understand what challenges they are likely to encounter on the exam day. The AP LAWCET 2020 will provide helpful insights to the candidates regarding the exam duration, marking scheme, distribution of marks among various sections, etc. Candidates from all over the state of Andhra Pradesh seeking admission to law programmes appear in the entrance test and thus, AP LAWCET 2020 exam pattern can prove to be useful for the candidates. To find detailed information about AP LAWCET exam pattern 2020, candidates are advised to read the article below.

AP LAWCET 2020 Exam Pattern - Overview

Particulars Details Mode of exam Online AP LAWCET 2020 Medium English and Telegu AP LAWCET 2020 Duration 2 hours 30 minutes Number of Questions 120 Type of Questions Objective (Multiple-Choice) Total Marks 120 Total Sections 3 Marking Scheme +1 mark for every correct answer, No negative marking

AP LAWCET Exam Pattern 2020 - Details

According to the AP LAWCET 2020 Exam pattern, the entrance test for both 3-Year and 5-Year LLB course will be conducted by SKU in the online mode as a Computer-Based Test. Candidates appearing in the entrance test will be required to select their answers on the computer screen.

The exam pattern of AP LAWCET 2020 has mentioned that the questions in the entrance test will be objective type (multiple-choice) in nature. As per the exam pattern of AP LAWCET 2020, each question will consist of four alternate options. Candidates will be required to select their answer from among the given four options.

There will be a total of 120 questions in the questions paper for both 3-year and 5-year integrated LLB entrance tests as prescribed in the exam pattern of AP LAWCET 2020. Candidates will be required to attempt the same within 150 minutes.

As mentioned in the official instructions, the exam pattern of AP LAWCET 2020 will be consistent for both the undergraduate law entrance tests. The standard of questions for the entrance tests will, however, be different for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB admission tests. The AP LAWCET 2020 entrance test for the 5-Year LLB will comprise of questions from the Intermediate or 10+2 level, while the questions for the 3-Year LLB entrance test will be of graduation level.

The defined AP LAWCET exam pattern 2020 provides 1 mark to be awarded for every correct answer. Candidates will, however, not be penalised for wrong answers as there is no negative marking for the answers attempted incorrectly.

AP LAWCET 2020 Exam Pattern - Section-wise Marks Distribution

In addition to understanding the exam pattern of AP LAWCET 2020, candidates must also be aware of the sections or subjects that comprise the questions in the exam and their relative marks distribution. This will help in their preparation strategy for the exam. Details about the section-wise marks distribution in AP LAWCET 2020 is provided for the candidates below.