AP LAWCET Mock Test 2020 - Candidates must attempt to solve AP LAWCET 2020 mock test before appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test. Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuram, the conducting body has made the mock test of AP LAWCET 2020 available online. Candidates seeking admission to 3-Year and 5-Year integrated LLB courses in SKU affiliated law colleges must practice AP LAWCET 2020 mock test as a part of their preparation strategy. Solving mock test of AP LAWCET 2020 will help candidates in a number of ways. Candidates can get to know about the type of questions, the manner in which the questions are asked, topics in the syllabus from which questions will be asked. Attempting AP LAWCET 2020 mock test will also help the candidates to assess their preparation for the exam and modify their strategy accordingly. Read the article below to know about AP LAWCET mock test 2020 and how to attempt them.

AP LAWCET Mock Test 2020 - Importance

The AP LAWCET 2020 mock test forms an important part of the preparation process for the law entrance exam due to the following reasons.

Available in the online mode, the mock test of AP LAWCET 2020 will help in establishing exam-day like conditions, so that candidates are prepared to tackle challenges on the actual exam day.

The AP LAWCET mock test 2020 will help the candidates gauge the range of topics within each section from where questions can be asked.

Time management skill is crucial in an online exam and practising AP LAWCET 2020 mock test will enhance this particular skill in the candidates.

Candidates can also analyze on the topics or questions that they find difficult or time-taking while solving the mock test of AP LAWCET 2020 and can plan their preparation strategy for such topics accordingly.

AP LAWCET 2020 mock test can be attempted by the candidates several times owing to the default log-in facility. This will help candidates come across a range of questions, increasing their chances of qualifying and scoring better in the law entrance test.

How to attempt AP LAWCET Mock Test 2020

The mock test of AP LAWCET 2020 is made available in the online mode by the conducting body. Details on how the candidates can take up AP LAWCET 2020mock test is provided below.

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET 2020

Click on the tab ‘Mock Test’

In the log-in windowwith default login credentials that appears, click on “Sign in”

A pop-up page with general instructions about the exam will open next

Read the AP LAWCET 2020 guidelines thoroughly

Select the default language from the dropdown - English/Telugu

Accept the terms and conditions and click on ‘I am ready to begin’ for the lest to start

AP LAWCET 2020 mock test like the exam will comprise of three parts - Part A, B, and C.

Candidates can switch between sections simply by clicking on the section tab provided at the top left of the screen.

Each multiple choice question in the mock test of AP LAWCET 2020 will be followed by four options, out of which only one option is the correct answer

Candidates can choose the answer by clicking on the radio button adjacent to the option.

Similarly to deselect an answer, candidates need to click on the previously selected button or click on another answer option or simply click on ‘Clear Response’

To save an answer candidates need to click on the ‘Save & Next’ button

Candidates can also click on ‘Mark for Review & Next’ to analyze a question for review later

At the end of 120 questions, candidates will be able to see the number of questions answered/unanswered, marked for review etc.

Within the provided time limit, candidates can go to the previous questions unsolved of marked and attempt them.

The scores of AP LAWCET 2020 mock test will be made available at the end of the test.

AP LAWCET 2020 - Preparation Tips

Every year, thousands of student attempt AP LAWCET in the hopes of acquiring a seat in 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can find preparation tips for AP LAWCET 2020 that will give them an upper hand while appearing in the entrance test.