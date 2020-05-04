AP LAWCET Question Paper: Download AP LAWCET Previous Year Question Papers

AP LAWCET Question Paper: Candidates appearing for the AP LAWCET 2020 exam must be familiar with the question paper. Practising from the previous year question papers of AP LAWCET will allow the candidates assess their preparation for the exam. Sri Krishadevaraya University conducts the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test in the online mode, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. As such, it is imperative that candidates practice for the entrance test from AP LAWCET previous year question papers in order to increase their chances of qualifying and scoring better in the examination. AP LAWCET is conducted for screening of candidates for admission to 3-Year LLB as well as 5-Year LLB and the entrance examinations for both the courses are held separately. The conducting body also formulates separate question papers for AP LAWCET 3-Year and 5-Year LLB entrance tests. Direct links to previous year question papers of AP LAWCET 3-Year and 5-Year LLB entrance have been provided in the article below along with insights on exam patern, question paper pattern, marks distribution, etc.

AP LAWCET 2020 Exam Pattern

SKU will conduct AP LAWCET 2020 in the online mode. As such, candidates should have prior knowledge about the AP LAWCET exam pattern 2020 so that they can prepare for the exam accordingly. Besides familiarizing with the AP LAWCET 2020 exam pattern will also allow the candidates to create exam day like conditions so that they have a better idea about time management and can design their preparation strategies accordingly. Candidates can find details about the AP LAWCET 2020 exam pattern below.

Mode of Examination Online (Computer Based Test) AP LAWCET 2020 Exam Duration 90 minutes Medium of Exam English and Telugu Type of Questions Objective Total Number Question 120 AP LAWCET Total Marks 120 Marking Scheme 1 mark for every correct answer, No Negative marking

AP LAWCET 2020 Question Paper Pattern

Candidates appearing for the law entrance test of APSCHE must also be aware of the AP LAWCET question paper pattern 2020. Conducted as an online test, the question paper pattern of AP LAWCET 2020 can prove to be of great use to the candidates in assisting in their preparation for the exam. In addition, the AP LAWCET 2020 question paper pattern will help the candidates to know about the weightage of various sections and topics in the exam along with the distribution of marks for each section. Time can prove to be a major constraint in the online exam and as such, AP LAWCET 2020 question paper pattern will assure the preparedness of the candidates. Details about the question paper pattern of AP LAWCET 2020 has been provided below.

Section Number of Questions Marks Part A - General Knowledge and Mental Ability 30 30 Part B - Current Affairs 30 30 Part C - Aptitude for the Study of Law 60 60

AP LAWCET Previous Year Question Papers

Being an online entrance examination, it is of utmost importance that candidates practise from the previous year question papers of AP LAWCET. Candidates seeking admission to the law college of their choice for the 3-Year/5-Year LLB programmes under APSCHE must try ans solve AP LAWCET previous year question papers to increase their chance of qualifying and scoring better in the exam. As conduced by Sri Krishnadevaraya University in the online mode, the AP LAWCET previous year question papers are not released officially. Candidates can however, find direct links to previous year question papers below which will assist them in formulating their preparation strategy for the exam. The AP LAWCET previous year question papers will allow the candidates to have a prior idea of the manner in which the questions are asked and the type of questions they can expect in the law entrance test. As AP LAWCET is conducted separately for the 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes, candidates will also find separate AP LAWCET previous year question papers, the links to which are provided below.

AP LAWCET Question Paper (3-Year LLB) Direct Link AP LAWCET Question Paper (5-Year LLB) Direct Link

Candidates solving previous year question papers of AP LAWCET will also be able to obtain a qualitative review of their preparation allowing them to segregate the topics in which they are most confident in to the ones in which they require to focus in order to score better in the entrance test.