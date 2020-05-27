AP LAWCET Registration 2020: Sri Krishnadevarya University is responsible for conducting AP LAWCET 2020 registration on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Candidates seeking to pursue 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses in the state of Andhra Pradesh need to participate and complete the AP LAWCET 2020 registration process in order to appear in the entrance test. The AP LAWCET registration process 2020 commenced in the online mode on 11th March 2020. The registration process of AP LAWCET requires candidates to provide basic information, fill in their educational details, upload all the necessary documents and pay the requisite AP LAWCET 2020 registration fee. Candidates must note that they are required to provide accurate and genuine information during the AP LAWCET registration process. The concerned authority will verify the details uploaded during the registration of AP LAWCET 2020 at the time of document verification. To find all the necessary information on AP LAWCET registration including important dates, registration procedure, etc, candidates are advised to go through the article below.

AP LAWCET Registration 2020 - Important Dates

The conducting body releases the important dates of the AP LAWCET 2020 registration process. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the AP LAWCET registration 2020 important dates so that they do not miss out on any important events. The table below enlists the dates of all important events in AP LAWCET 2020 registration.

Events Dates (2020) Start of AP LAWCET registration 2020 11th March Last Date to register for AP LAWCET 2020 15th June 2020 Last Date to pay AP LAWCET 2020 registration fee (without late fine) 15th June 2020

AP LAWCET Registration 2020 - Requirements

Prior to starting the registration process for AP LAWCET 2020, candidates must keep the following things in-hand.

A valid email ID and phone number

Registration number for Class 10 and 12 exams

Scanned copy of photograph and signature

Scanned copy of a valid Id proof(Aadhaar Card/ Driving License/ PAN Card/ Voter’s Identity Card/ Passport/ College Identity Card (self-attested)

AP LAWCET 2020 Registration Process

Candidates can participate and complete the registration process of AP LAWCET 2020 by following the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET 2020

Click on the link for AP LAWCET registration 2020

Provide details such as mobile number and email Id to start the registration process of AP LAWCET 2020

Once registered successfully select the course you want to apply for - 3 Year/5 Year LLB

Pay the AP LAWCET 2020 registration fee online via Credit card/Debit Card (Rs. 750 for all categories)

Upon successful payment of AP LAWCET 2020 registration fee, a Payment Reference ID and a Transaction ID will be generated and displayed on the screen

Take not of the same and click on ‘Proceed to Online Application Form Filling’ to fill in the application form of AP LAWCET 2020

Download and save a duly filled in copy of AP LAWCET registration form 2020 for future reference

AP LAWCET 2020 Registration - Important Points

The application form of AP LAWCET 2020 submitted during the registration process must be complete in all aspects.

The information provided during the registration process of AP LAWCET should be accurate, as the same will be verified later on.

If at any stage the information furnished by a candidate during the AP LAWCET registration process is found to be inaccurate, his/her candidature will be rejected and such candidates are liable to be prosecuted.

The conducting authority will accept only the AP LAWCET 2020 registration forms which are complete and contain all the necessary documents as required.