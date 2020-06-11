AP LAWCET Result 2020 - Sri Krishnadevaraya University, the conducting body, will release the AP LAWCET 2020 result, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The result of AP LAWCET 2020 will be released in the online mode only. Candidates partaking in the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test for admission to 3-Year/5-Year LLB course will be required to login to the official website to check their AP LAWCET 2020 result when it is declared. The result of AP LAWCET 2020 will contain details such as the sectional and overall score obtained by the candidates, and merit rank. Candidates who will be marked as qualified in the AP LAWCET result 2020 will me included in the merit list released by the conducting authority. Such candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling rounds for admission on the basis of AP LAWCET 2020 result. Candidates are advised to go through the article below to obtain detailed information about AP LAWCET result 2020.

AP LAWCET 2020 Result - Important Dates

Candidates can refer to the table below to know about the important dates of AP LAWCET result 2020.

Events Dates AP LAWCET 2020 exam To be notified AP LAWCET result 2020 To be notified Commencement of counselling To be notified

AP LAWCET 2020 Result - How to Check

Once the result of AP LAWCET 2020 is declared, candidates will be required to visit the official website to check the same. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below in order to be able to check and download their AP LAWCET result 2020.

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET 2020

Login to the registration portal using your registration number and hall ticket number

Your AP LAWCET 2020 result will be displayed in screen in the form of a rank card

Check and download your AP LAWCET result 2020 for future reference

AP LAWCET Result 2020 - What will it Contain

The AP LAWCET 2020 result-cum-rank card will contain the following details of the candidate

Name and Roll Number

Category

Overall and sectional scores in AP LAWCET 2020 result

Qualifying status

AP LAWCET result 2020 merit rank

AP LAWCET Result 2020 - Qualifying Marks

To be considered as qualified in the AP LAWCET result 2020, candidates are required to obtain the minimum qualifying marks criteria in the result of AP LAWCET 2020. As specified by the conducting authority, candidates belonging to categories other than SC/ST will be considered as qualified in AP LAWCET result 2020 only if they are able to secure 35% marks i.e. 42 marks out of 120 in the entrance test. There is no minimum qualifying marks in the AP LAWCET 2020 result for candidates belonging to SC/ST category.

AP LAWCET 2020 Result - Merit List

Sri Krishadevaraya University will release a merit list of all the candidates who have qualified according to the AP LAWCET result 2020. All the candidates included in the merit list of AP LAWCET 2020 result are eligible to participate in the process of counselling. Such candidates will have to download their counselling letters from the registration portal and participate in the online choice filling and locking process. Candidates included in the AP LAWCET 2020 result merit list will also have to attend the document verification process. Seats will be allotted to candidates included in the merit list as per their rank in the result of AP LAWCET 2020 and the choices opted for during counselling.

AP LAWCET Result 2020 - Cut Off

For candidates to be granted admission in the law colleges through AP LAWCET, they are required to meet the AP LAWCET 2020 result cutoff. Candidates will have to score above or equal to the cut off rank of AP LAWCET result 2020 cutoff to be considered for admission. The conducting authority will release the cut off of AP LAWCET 2020 officially. It is important to note that the AP LAWCET result 2020 cutoff depends on a wide variety of factors such as seat availability, number and performance of the candidates in the entrance test, etc.