AP LAWCET Selection Process 2020: Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu will conduct the AP LAWCET 2020 selection process for candidates who qualify in the entrance exam. The selection process of AP LAWCET 2020 will be conducted by SKU in the online mode. As a part of the AP LAWCET selection process candidates will also have to get their documents verified and participate in choice filling process. AP LAWCET selection process 2020 will be conducted separately for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB programmes. AP LAWCET 2020 selection process will comprise of counselling rounds and seat allotment of candidates. The conducting authority will allot seats to candidates rank-wise, i.e. on the basis of their merit rank and choices opted for during the AP LAWCET selection process 2020. Candidates can read the article below to find complete details about AP LAWCET 2020 selection process.

AP LAWCET Selection Process 2020 - Highlights

Candidates who have qualified in the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test for admission to 3-Year/5-Year LLB programmes are eligible to participate in the AP LAWCET 2020 selection process.

The conducting authority will release a merit list of candidates who are shortlisted to participate in the selection process of AP LAWCET 2020.

Notification related to the list of candidates who have qualified for AP LAWCET selection process 2020 will published in leading news papers. Details about schedule of registration, document verification and choice filling will also be mentioned in the notification.

The selection process of AP LAWCET 2020 for the eligible candidates will be conducted in the online mode.

AP LAWCET Selection Process 2020 - Details

Candidates who qualify in the AP LAWCET exam can find details of the selection process below discussed in a step-wise manner.

As a first-step of the AP LAWCET 2020 selection process, eligible candidates will be required to get their documents verified at designated centres. Candidates must note that the document verification of AP LAWCET 2020 selection process will be conducted in the offline mode.

Candidates who successfully get their documents verified will be sent log-in IDs on their registered mobile numbers.

In the next step of the selection process of AP LAWCET 2020, candidates will be required to create individual passwords for online counselling by using credentials like registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

The next step in the AP LAWCET 2020 selection process is choice filling for which candidates will be required to loginto web counselling portal using their password and other credentials as required.

Candidates will also be required to pay a counselling fee for the AP LAWCET selection process 2020. The AP LAWCET 2020 counselling fee is Rs. 1000 for candidates from General category and Rs. 500 for candidates from SC/ST category.

Candidates during the AP LAWCET 2020 selection process will be allotted seat considering their merit rank and choices opted for during the choice filling process.

Candidates who are allotted seats in the AP LAWCET selection pocess 2020 will be issued allotment letters, which the candidate will be required to download by logging into their respective accounts. After downloading the seat AP LAWCET 2020 allotment letter, candidates will be required to report online through self-report system and then report at the allotted institute.

Candidates missing either of the steps in the two-step allotment, his/her allotment will be cancelled. The candidate will also not be eligible to participate in further rounds of AP LAWCET 2020 selection process.

AP LAWCET Selection Process 2020 - Document Verification

All the candidates who qualify in the entrance test will be mandatorily required to attend the offline document verification process in order to be eligible to participate in the further AP LAWCET 2020 selection process. Candidates will be required to report to report to the designated document verification centres with the following documents.

Maksheets and certificates of qualifying exam (Intermediate for 5-year LLB, Intermediate and Degree for 3-Year LLB)

Class 10 or SSC marksheets and certificates

Transfer Certificate

Study/ bonafide certificate for seven (7) academic years preceding the year of passing qualifying examination

Residence certificate / Aadhar card proof of candidate/parents in Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years

AP LAWCET 2020 hall ticket

Rank card of AP LAWCET 2020

Integrated caste certificate of SC/ST/BC/minorities (if applicable)

Income certificate issued by MRO issued after 1 st January 2020 [ valid for three years from the date of issue] (for candidates claiming fee exemption).

January 2020 [ valid for three years from the date of issue] (for candidates claiming fee exemption). PH/NCC/CAP/Sports and Games Certificates (if applicable)

Candidates who successfully get their documents verified will be issued a receipt of Certificates at the designated Centres after Verification.

AP LAWCET Selection Process 2020 - Document Verification Centres