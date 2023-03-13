AP Police Constable PET/PMT Exam Postponed: Check Revised Date & Other Details Here

AP Police Constable 2022 Exam Date Postponed: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh has recently Postponed the examination process for the recruitment of candidates to police constable posts. Candidates can refer to the official website of SLPRB i.e, slprb.ap.gov.in. for more information such as the new exam date and other details.

AP Police Constable PET/PMT Exam Postponed: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB), which is responsible for recruiting police constables in Andhra Pradesh, has announced that the physical tests for police constable candidates have been postponed. The board has made this decision in consideration of the current circumstances and to ensure the safety of all candidates.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the AP Police Constable was originally scheduled on March 14. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the board has decided to postpone the tests to a later date.

The announcement of the postponement can be accessed by candidates on the official website of the board, slprb.ap.gov.in. It is advisable for all candidates to regularly check the website for further updates and announcements regarding the rescheduling of the physical tests.

AP Police Constable 2023

As per the notice released, a sum of 95,208 candidates have been selected to participate in the AP Police Constable Main exam. This will take place after the physical tests have been conducted. The Final Written Test is scheduled to occur during the last week of April.

The recruitment drive for the AP Police Constable is set to fill a total of 6100 posts. Out of these, 3580 positions are reserved for Police Constables (Civil) for both men and women candidates, while 2520 positions are designated for Police Constables (APSP) for men candidates only.

How to download the AP Police Constable PET/PMT Registration date extended official notification?

Go to the official website of SLPRB i.e., slprb.ap.gov.in Click on the latest news section There will be a link named ‘IN VIEW OF THE ENSUING ASSEMBLY SESSION AND MLC ELECTIONS, SCT PC PMT / PET IS POSTPONED. FRESH DATES WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER. INCONVENIENCE IS REGRETTED. PLEASE DO REGULARLY VISIT THE WEBSITE FOR THE UPDATES.’ Click on that link and the official notification pdf will be displayed.

Candidates can also download the official notification from the direct link given below

AP Police Constable PET/PMT Registration date extended official notification. Direct Link to Download Notification PDF

