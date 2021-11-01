AP SET Answer Key 2021 Out @apset.net.in, Download Steps Here

AP SET Answer Key 2021 has been released on the official website - apset.net.in. Candidates can download APSET Answer Key 2021 below.

AP SET Answer Key 2021: Andhra Pradesh University (AP University) has published the answer key for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET 2021) on its official website - apset.net.in. Candidates can download APSET Answer Key 2021 from the official website.

The candidates can also download AP State Eligibility Test Answer Key for Paper-1 (General Paper) and Paper-2 through the link given below.

AP SET Answer Key Download Link

Series - A

Series - B

Series - C

Series - D

AP SET Answer Key Link will remain in the website upto 03 November 2021 upto 12 Noon. If any candidate has any objection( with regard to the key of any paper, he/she has to appeal with copies of substantial evidence (documentary), justification and proof of writing the examination i.e., scanned copy of the admit card and submit the same through email: apset21keyobjections@gmail.com only to the Member Secretary, APSET-2021, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on or before 03 November 2021 till 12 PM for necessary action. Subject experts decision in this matter is final

Process to Download AP SET Answer Key 2021



Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) – apset.net.in.

Go to the link ‘Click here for Preliminary Answer Keys’

After clicking, you will redirected to a new page where you will have to click on the PDF link given under Download Paper 1 ‘Series - A’ or ‘Series - B’ or ‘Series - C’ or ‘Series - D’

Download AP SET Answer Key ODF

Take a print copy of the answer key for future references.

AP SER Exam was held on 31 October 2021.