AP TET Answer Key 2022 (Out): Result Soon @aptet.apcfss.in, Download Link Here

AP TET Answer Key 2022 Link has been released by the Government of AP, Department of School Education at aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates can check the direct link below.

AP TET Answer Key 2022: The Government of AP, Department of School Education has released the answer key of the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) which was conducted from 06 to 21 August 2022. Those who attended the APTET 2022 can check the answers of the test. They can also calculate their probable result with the help of the APTET 2022 Answer Key.

AP TET Answer Key 2022 Link is provided on the official website (aptet.apcfss.in). Students can download APTET Answer Key from the provided link.

How to Download AP TET Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of APTET - aptet.apcfss.in Click on 'Candidate Login' Tab given on the homepage Login into your account using your ID, Date of Birth and Verification Code Download APTET 2022 Answer Key Take a print out for future reference

What is APTET Result Date 2022 ?

As per the official website, the marks of all students will be announced soon. Students can download APTET Result 2022 from the official website, once released. The result is expected in the month of September 2022 on 14 September 2022.

The commission will also upload the APTET Final Answer Key on 12 September 2022.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be able to apply for the post of Teachers for Classes 1st to 5th and 6th to 8th in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Andhra Pradesh State.

The exam was held across all 13 Districts in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Odissa in two shifts i.e. 9.30 AM – 12.00 Noon and 2.30 PM – 5.00 PM.