APPSC Recruitment 2021 for Lecturers / Assistant Professor Posts @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Application Process

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online application for the 24 Lecturers / Assistant Professor posts on its official website. Check details here.

APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online application for the 24 Lecturers / Assistant Professor posts in Ayush Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification from 07 to 28 October 2021.

Candidates applying for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification should note that the selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission.

Candidates selected finally for Lecturers / Assistant Professor posts posts will get scale of pay of Rs.35,120 - 87,130/. All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job :

15/2021, Dt. 28/09/2021



Important Date APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 07 October 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 October 2021

Last date for payment of fee: 27 October 2021

Vacancy Details for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Lecturers / Assistant Professor-24

Eligibility Criteria for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Must possess a Post Graduation Degree in Homoeopathy awarded by a University in India established or incorporated by or under Central Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognize by the UGC or any statutory board of the State Government . As per the Gazette of India No.67 , dated 08-03-2013, Para 6 & 6( A) in subjects namely Organon of Medicine, Homoeopathic Meteria Medica , Homoeopathic pharmacy, Repertory , the essential qualification is Post Graduate qualification in Homoeopathy preferably in the concerned subject. The qualification shall be the one included in Second Schedule of Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973. Prefernce shall be given to those candidates who holds experience of working as R.MO. and/or House Physicians in a Homoeopathic Hospital attached to a Homoeooathic Medical College permitted by Central Council/ Central Govt. Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification for the post.

APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the Commission’s Website https://psc.ap.gov.in from 07 to 28 October 2021 .You will have to visit on the official website and follow the guidelines step by step in a bid to apply successfully.