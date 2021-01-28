APPSC FBO ABO FRO FSO CV Date Released @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Andhra Pradesh PSC Certificate Verification Details Here

APPSC FBO ABO CV Date: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Certificate Verification Dates for the posts of Forest Range Officer (10/2018), Forest Section Officer (06/2019) and Forest Beat Officer & Assistant Beat Officer (07/2019). All such candidates who have qualified in the written test can appear for certificate verification on the scheduled date.

According to the APPSC Notice, APPSC FBO ABO FRO FSO CV 2021 is scheduled to be held on 1 February 2021 at 10:30 AM in Commission’s Office, Vijayawada. The schedule for the verification of the original certificates will host on website. The above-qualified candidates only download the Checklist, attestation forms and relevant forms mentioned in memos from the Commission’s website.

The applicant shall produce all the essential certificates issued by the competent authority, for verification by the commission. If candidates fail to produce the same, his/her candidature shall be rejected/disqualified without any further correspondence. Candidates can check the schedule and other details in the provided link.

The above schedule is uploaded for additional candidates. The commission is already conducting certificate verification round for the selected candidates from 21, 22, 25, 27 to 29-01, 01 & 02-02-2021 for FBO Posts while the Certificate Verification for Forest Range Officer (10/2018), Forest Section Officer (06/2019) was conducted on 20 January 2021. The result of the same will be uploaded soon at the official website.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 480 vacancies out of which 430 Vacancies are for the post of Forest Beat Officer (FBO) & Assistant Beat Officer Vacancies in A.P. Forest Sub Service and 50 are for Forest Section Officer (FSO) Vacancies in A.P. Forest Sub Service. Candidates can check the certificate verification schedule for the additional candidates in the above hyperlink.