APPSC FBO ABO Mains Result 2020 Out @psc.ap.gov.in, Download APPSC Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer Mains Exam Marks

APPSC FBO ABO Mains Result 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the result of online mains exam for the post of Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO). A list has been prepared by the commision containing the registration numbers of 608 qualified candidates. Candidates can download APPSC Mains Result for FBO and ABO Posts from official website of APPSC i.e. psc.ap.gov.in.

The commission has also uploaded the marks of all the candidates who have appeared in the exam.

APPSC FBO Mains Result and APPSC ABO Mains Result Links are also given below. The candidates can check the shortlisted candidates’ registered number and marks through the links.

Download APPSC FBO ABO Mains Selected Candidates List

Download APPSC FBO ABO Mains Result Notice PDF

Download APPSC FBO ABO Mains Exam Marks PDF

The shortlisted candidates will be called for Walking Test, Medical Examination and verification of Original Certificates. The date, time and place of Walking and Medical tests to the candidates will be communicated separately. They will be required to carry their Medical Certificate issued by a Medical Officer not below the rank of Civil Assistant Surgeon at the time of Walking Test.

As per the APPSC Result Notice “The Candidates provisionally admitted for verification of certificates are required to produce the Original Certificates relating to Age (SSC), proof of Age Relaxation, Qualification as mentioned in the notification, Study Certificate, Integrated Community Certificate in case of reserved candidates, Certificate of exclusion from Creamy Layer in case of BCs obtained from revenue authorities in terms of G.O.Ms.No.3, Backward Classes Welfare (C2) Dept., Dt: 04.04.2006 read with G.O.Ms.No.26, BC Welfare (C) Dept., Dt: 09.12.2013, Migration Certificate for candidates who migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh at the time of verification of Original Certificates, if the candidates fail to submit requisite certificates on the date of verification or they fail to submit the required/conformable with the particulars furnished by him/her in the Online application form, shall be treated as ineligible”

APPSC had conducted the Written Main Examination (Computer Based Test) to the posts of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer on 03 September 2019.

A total of 430 vacant posts are available for Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer Posts out of which 313 are for Forest Beat Officer and 91 vacancies are for Assistant Beat Officer.