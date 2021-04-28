APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2021 OUT @psc.ap.gov.in, Interviews to be held after 14 June

APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group 1 Mains Result 2021 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 27/2018 can download the result through the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2021 was held from 14 December 2020 to 20 December 2021 in all 13 district centres and Hyderabad centre for Group-I Services (General) Recruitment vide Commission’s Notification No: 27/2018 dated. 31.12.2018. Now, the result for the aforesaid exam has been uploaded on the official website in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2021?

Visit the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on Results Section.

Then, it will take you to the notification page.

Click on the notification that reads ‘ATTENTION: Results for Mains - Group-I Services (General) Recruitment Notification No. 27/2018 - (Published on 28/04/2021) under Notification No.27/2018, Dt.31/12/2018 - Group-I Services.

A PDF will be opened.

Download APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

All selected candidates are provisionally admitted for the ORAL TEST (Interview) in terms and conditions of Notification No.27/2018. The candidates should also note that the commission has held the interviews tentatively from June 14th onwards. However, the exact schedule and dates of the Oral Test (interview) will be placed on the website of the Commission at a later date. Individual call letters also will be sent to candidates. A copy of this result can also be seen on the Commission’s Website: www.psc.ap.gov.in and also in the Notice Board of the Commission.

The candidates who are provisionally qualified for Oral Test (interview) are required to produce the Original Certificates at the time of verification of documents on the same day of the interview, relating to Age, Proof of age relaxation, Qualifications, Study certificate/ Residency Certificate or Local Status Certificate etc. failing which, they will not be treated as eligible with reference to the particulars furnished by him/her in the Online application form / Certificates. The results of such candidate(s) shall be cancelled at any stage in the process of selection. The Commission has the right to disqualify any candidate if he/she is not found eligible for any reason.