APPSC Group-I Services Interview 2021: Proforma for Multi Zonal/ Zonal preference Uploaded @psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Group-I Services Interview Schedule 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification regarding the post preferences including the Multi Zonal preferences and Zonal preference etc for the Group-I Services posts against Notification no. 27/2018. APPSC will conduct the interview and document verification from 17 June 2021 which will be continuing till 09 July 2021. All such candidates who have to appear in the interview round can download the details of the post preferences documents available on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has uploaded the Proforma for order of post preference Multi Zonal and Zonal Preferences on its official website. Commission has decided to give an opportunity to choose post preferences, Multi Zonal preferences and Zonal preference etc., afresh to the notification.

Therefore all the candidates are directed to download the Proforma for order of post preferences Multi Zonal, and Zonal Preferences etc., and should submit the same, at the time of original certificate verification.

It is noted that APPSC is set to conduct the interview and document verification for the Group-I Services posts against Notification no. 27/2018 from 17 June 2021 which will be continuing till 09 July 2021. Candidates qualified for the Group I Interview round can check the details notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

