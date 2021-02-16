APSC Answer Key 2021 Released for Assistant Architect Post @apsc.nic.in, Raise Objections till Feb 24

APSC Answer Key 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key for Assistant Architect Post Screening Test against Advt. No-03/2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Screening test for Assistant Architect post can check the answer key available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has conducted the screening test for the Assistant Architect post under Public Works (Building & N.H.) Deptt. on 04/02/2021. Commission has uploaded the Answer Key for the subjects including General Studies and Architecture Engineering along with the 'Answer Key Claim Format' on its official website-www.apsc.nic.in.

Candidates appeared in the screening test should note that they can raise their objections, if any, i.e. incorrect/wrong in their opinion they can submit the correct answers' in prescribed format. Candidates can submit their answers with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned personally or by post or E-mail to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by 24/0212021 for taking necessary action in this regards.

Candidates can download the APSC Answer Key 2021 Released for Assistant Architect Post and process to raise the objections available on the official website of APSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Answer Key 2021for Assistant Architect Post





How to Download: APSC Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Architect Post