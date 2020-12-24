APSC Recruitment 2020-21 for Assistant Professor, Librarian, Museum Officer and other Posts @apsc.nic.in, Download PDF

APSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020-21 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for Assistant Professor, Librarian, Museum Officer and other Posts against advt no-13 /2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020-21 Notification on or before 19 January 2021.

Notification details:

Advt no-13 /2020

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application: 19 January 2021.



Vacancy Details:

Assistant Professor in Haflong Govt. College, Haflong-22 Posts

Assistant Professor in Kokrajhar Govt. College, Kokrajhar-15 Posts

Assistant Professor of BRM Govt. Law College -02

Librarian of BRM Govt. Law College-01

District Museum Officer Grade-I (Gazetted) -05

Assistant Architect Grade-I-01

Laboratory Chemist Grade-I-01

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor in Haflong Govt. College, Haflong-Good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Assistant Professor in Kokrajhar Govt. College, Kokrajhar-Good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Assistant Professor of BRM Govt. Law College -Master Degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in a relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. (5% marks are relaxable to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category in the concerned subject.)

Librarian of BRM Govt. Law College-A master degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and a consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerization of Library. 5% marks is relaxable to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category in the concerned subject

District Museum Officer Grade-I (Gazetted) -Post Graduate degree in History (Ancient)/ Anthropology/ Archaeology/ Sanskrit from a recognized University with knowledge of Museum training /method. Or M.A in Museology from a recognized University.

Assistant Architect Grade-I-Bachelor’s in Architecture from recognized University/Institution. Should be registered with the architecture council of India.

Laboratory Chemist Grade-I-B.Sc with Chemistry from recognized University with Diploma/Certificate in Conservation from reputed Institute.

Candidates should check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

APSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020-21 Notification: PDF



How to Apply

Interested candidates can downlod the application form from the official website www.apsc.nic.in and send the same on or before 19 January 2021. Check the details notification for details in this regards.