APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 at apsc.nic.in soon, Check Exam Date And More Details Here
APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 will be released soon by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) for the Forest Ranger posts in the Assam Forest service under Environment & Forests Department. The written exam is scheduled from August 30, 2026 onwards. Check hall ticket updates and other details here.
APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is all set to conduct the written exam for the Forest Ranger posts in the Assam Forest service under Environment & Forests Department on August 30, 2026 onwards. The written exam will be conducted for the Forest Ranger posts from August 30 to September 09, 2026 across the state. The Commission will upload the APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 download link on August 24, 2026 on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://apsc.nic.in.
APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 is a crucial document which contains important details such as the exam date, reporting time, examination venue and candidate information. Candidates will have to carry the exam hall ticket with other crucial documents including a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre.
|APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026
|Direct Link (Active Soon)
APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The Commission will not sent the e-admit card for Forest Ranger posts to the candidates separately by post. The e-Admission certificate will be uploaded on on August 24, 2026 on the official website-www.apsc.nic.in). The candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website from the August 24 onwards.
apsc.nic.in APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 Overview
Earlier Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) had launched the recruitment drive to fill Forest Ranger posts in the Assam Forest service under Environment & Forests Department across the state. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.
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APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
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Department Name
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Environment & Forests Department
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Post
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Forest Ranger
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Advt No.
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22/2025
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Type of Exam
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Conventional & OMR type
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Exam Date
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August 30 to September 09, 2026
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Exam Date
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Out
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Admit Card status
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Soon
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Job Location
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Assam
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Official website
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https://apsc.nic.in.
APSC Forest Ranger 2026 Exam Schedule
The written exam for the Forest Ranger posts against Advt. No. 22/2025 will be conducted from August 30 to September 09, 2026 across the state. The written exam will be conducted in Conventional and Objective type mode in different shifts. You can check the details of exam schedule given below-
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