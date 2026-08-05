APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 at apsc.nic.in soon, Check Exam Date And More Details Here

APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is all set to conduct the written exam for the Forest Ranger posts in the Assam Forest service under Environment & Forests Department on August 30, 2026 onwards. The written exam will be conducted for the Forest Ranger posts from August 30 to September 09, 2026 across the state. The Commission will upload the APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 download link on August 24, 2026 on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://apsc.nic.in.

APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 is a crucial document which contains important details such as the exam date, reporting time, examination venue and candidate information. Candidates will have to carry the exam hall ticket with other crucial documents including a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre.