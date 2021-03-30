APSC JE Answer Key 2021 Released for Junior Engineer Post @apsc.nic.in, Raise Objections till April 03
- Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer key for the post of Junior Engineer on its official website- apsc.nic.in. Check how to raise objections and other details.
APSC JE Answer Key 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer key for the post of Junior Engineer under the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department. All such candidates who have appeared in the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts Screening Test conducted on 21 March 2021 can check the answer key available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.
Assam Public Service Commission has uploaded the desired Answer
Keys for the Junior Engineer post examination for the subjects including General Studies, Civil Engineering , Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering. Candidates appeared in the screening test can match their answer with the key available on the official website.
Candidates should note that they can raise their objections regarding the answer key with the given formt available on the official website. Candidates will have to visit the website and download the claim format and if any Answer Key, in his/her opinion is found to be incorrect/wrong, they submit the correct answers as per their opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned personally or by post or E-mail to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by 03/04/2021.
Candidates can check the APSC JE Answer Key 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with direct link given below.
Direct Link for APSC JE Answer Key 2021 for Junior Engineer Post
How to Download: APSC JE Answer Key 2021 for Junior Engineer Post
- Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link -"Screening Test (OMR based) for for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer under the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department. vide Advt. No. 04/2020 dated 26-06-2020 NOTIFICATION ”given on the Home Page.
- You will get the Answer Key for various subjects in a new window.
- You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
