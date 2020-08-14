APSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020: Online Application Date Extended for Written Exam till Aug 31 @apsc.nic.in

APSC Online Application Date 2020 Extended: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has extended the Last Date of apply for the Written Exam for the Assistant Professor (Technical/Non- technical) on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified the Screening Test in different subjects and have to select one local language for the test out of Assamese/Bengali/Bodo and English for the post of Assistant Professor can check the extension notice available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Accorrding to the short notifiction released by the APSC, now candidates can select one local language for the test out of Assamese/Bengali/Bodo and English for the post of Assistant Professor till 31 August 2020.

The notification further says," all the concerned candidates who have qualified the Screening Test for the posts

of Assistant Professor (Technical & Non-Technical) and Librarian in the Engineering Colleges of Assam under Higher Education (Technical) department (Advt. No. 05/2017 dated Guwahati 25th May/2017) and are eligible for the written test on Local Languages of Assam that, the link for the online application form to select one local language for the test out of Assamese/Bengali/Bodo and English ( For ST-H candidates of the Hill districts of Assam only) will be available in the APSC’s website i.e. www.apsc.nic.in from 14/08/2020 to 31/08/2020 for the qualified candidates who due to several unavoidable circumstances and also owing to the global pandemic were not able to submit the online application form within the last date. Those candidates, who failed to submit their online application form may submit it now, on or before 31/08/2020."



According to the notification released by the Commission, there will be no changes in the selection of local language will be entertained once the online application form is submitted successfully. The programme for the Local Language Test will be notified by the Commission in due course of time.

Candidates can check the notification available on the official website of APSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Online Application Date Extension Notice





Candidates should note that those who have already applied and selected their local language for the Local Language Test online before 31st July 2020 need not apply again.