APSC SCR Interview Date 2023 Postponed For Soil Conservation Ranger Posts: Check Latest Update

APSC SCR Interview Date 2023 Postponement Notice : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released short notice regarding the postponement of Viva-Voce for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger on its official website. Commission was to conduct the interview for Soil Conservation Ranger post tentatively in March/April 2023.
All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department, Assam (Advt. no. 05/2021 can download the APSC SCR Interview Date 2023 Postponement Notice available on the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.
You can download the APSC SCR Interview Date 2023 Postponement Notice directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: APSC SCR Interview Date 2023 Postponement Notice
According to the Annual Calendar released by Assam PSC, the Viva-Voce for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department, Assam was tentatively scheduled in the month of March/April 2023.
Now Commission has released a short notice regarding the postponement of the same on its official website.
Short notice further reads, "The Viva-Voce for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department, Assam (Advt. no. 05/2021 dated 27-04-2021) has been postponed. Next date will be intimated shortly."
All candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the Viva-Voce round for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger can download the postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.
Direct Link To Download: APSC SCR Interview Date 2023 Postponement Notice
- Go to the official page of APSC-apsc.nic.in.
- Now go to what's new section on home page.
- Click on the link-The Viva-Voce for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department, Assam (Advt. no. 05/2021 dated 27-04-2021) has been postponed. Next date will be intimated shortly given on the home page.
- The PDF of the APSC SCR Interview Date 2023 Postponement Notice will be displayed in a new window.
- You are advised to download and save the Assam APSC SCR Interview Date 2023 Postponement Notice for future reference.