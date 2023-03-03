APSC SCR Interview Date 2023 Postponed For Soil Conservation Ranger Posts: Check Latest Update

Assam PSC has released short notice regarding the postponement of Viva-Voce for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

APSC SCR Interview Date 2023 Postponement Notice : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released short notice regarding the postponement of Viva-Voce for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger on its official website. Commission was to conduct the interview for Soil Conservation Ranger post tentatively in March/April 2023.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department, Assam (Advt. no. 05/2021 can download the APSC SCR Interview Date 2023 Postponement Notice available on the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

You can download the APSC SCR Interview Date 2023 Postponement Notice directly through the link given below.

According to the Annual Calendar released by Assam PSC, the Viva-Voce for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department, Assam was tentatively scheduled in the month of March/April 2023.

Now Commission has released a short notice regarding the postponement of the same on its official website.

Short notice further reads, "The Viva-Voce for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department, Assam (Advt. no. 05/2021 dated 27-04-2021) has been postponed. Next date will be intimated shortly."

All candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the Viva-Voce round for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger can download the postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

