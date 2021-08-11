APSET 2021 Application Begins At apset.net.in: Apply By September 13

Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2021 recruitment notification has been issued at apset.net.in. Application for APSET 2021 Lecturer & Assistant Professor positions has been started from August 11, 2021. The last date for APSET 2021 application is 13 September 2021. Interested candidates who have completed their Master's degree from any recognized institutes (recognized by University Grant Commission) can apply now for the above-mentioned post.

APSET 2021: Important Dates

⇒ APSET 2021 Online Application Begin: 11 August 2021

⇒ Last Date for Online Application With Late Fee: September 13, 2021

⇒ APSET 2021: Admit Cards: 22 October 2021

⇒ APSET 2021: Examination Date 31 October 31 2021

APSET 2021: Process for Online Application

⇒Visit the official website-apset.net.in.

⇒ Find and click on the registration link

⇒ Fill the details

⇒ Fill the online application form with the correct details

⇒ Pay the fees for the application form online

As per the notification, the application fee for filling the online application form is Rs. 1000 for the general category. No upper age limit is mentioned for the post.

Jagran Josh provided all updates regarding important recruitment notifications, one can subscribe to the page to get relevant updates. Candidates preparing for various recruitment exams can also find many relevant videos from the YouTube channel of Jagran Josh. Latest syllabus, online test, previous year papers & sample papers of various exams are also available on the website with which candidates can enhance their level of preparation for the exam.