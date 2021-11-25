APSSB CHSL 2021 Answer Key Released @apssb.nic.in: Check Marksheet, Answer Key and Result PDF Links Here

APSSB CHSL 2021 Answer Key: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the answer key for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL 2021). The candidates who appeared in the APSSB CHSL 2021 Exam can download their answer keys through the official website of APSSB.i.e.apssb.nic.in.

The board had declared the final result on 22 November 2021 based on the skill test and document verification conducted from 19 to 21 November 2021. The candidates who have yet not checked their result can directly access the result link by scrolling down.

How to Download APSSB CHSL 2021 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of APSSB.i.e.apssb.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Answer key for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2021’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download APSSB CHSL 2021 Answer Key and save it for future reference.

APSSB CGL 2021 Marksheet

This recruitment is being done to recruit 182 Grade C posts in various state government departments. The board has also released the individual marksheet and OMR sheet of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL). The facility of downloading marks by logging in using their credentials till December 12, 2021. The candidates can Download APSSB CHSL 2021 Answer Key directly by clicking on the above link.