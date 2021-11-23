APSSB CHSL Result 2021 Declared @apssb.nic.in, Check How to Download Steps Here

APSSB CHSL Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has declared the final result for the recruitment of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2021. The candidates who appeared in the APSSB CHSL 2021 Exam can download their result through the official website of APSSB.i.e.apssb.nic.in.

APSSB CHSL 2021 Exam was conducted on 3 October 2021 across the country. The Skill Test and Document Verification was conducted from 19 November 2021 to 21 November 2021 for various posts including LDC, Data Entry Operator, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr), Laboratory Assistant, and Record Keeper/ Record Clerk/Computer Operator in the Departments.

How to Download APSSB CHSL Result 2021?

Visit the official website of APSSB.i.e.apssb.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘final result of Combined Higher Level CHSL 2021’ flashing on the home page. A PDF will be opened. Download APSSB CHSL 2021 Final Result and save it for future reference.

Download APSSB CHSL 2021 Final Result

According to the notice, The Domicile candidates are recommended against District Quota APST vacancies based on merit-cum-preferences. Candidates could not be recommended against 18 posts of LDC in various District Establishments, 1 post of LDC in Directorate General of Police, 1 post of Data Entry Operator in Chief Electoral Office, and 2 posts of Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer in TRIHMS, because of candidates not qualifying the Skill Test and fulfilling district domicile requirement.

This drive was being done to recruit 182 vacancies for the recruitment to Grade C Vacancies. The online application for the same was started from 18 May to 30 June 2021. The candidates can directly download APSSB CHSL 2021 Final Result by clicking on the above link.