Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2020-21, Apply for 112 Public Health Consultant, Account Manager & Other Posts @ arogya.maharashtra.gov.in

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2020-21: State Health Society Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Public Health Consultant, Account Manager & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at ukmrc.org on or before 27 December 2020. A total of 112 vacancies will be recruited through this drive. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 27 December 2020

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Microbiologist - 1 Post

Advisor - 1 Post

Advisor (Health Economics & Finance) - SHRC - 1 Post

State Program Manager - 1 Post

SPM- NRHM - 1 Post

Medical Officer - 1 Post

Medical Officer (DRTB) - 1 Post

TB Coordinator - 1 Post

Senior Consultant - 1 Post

Senior Consultant Health and Economics & Finance - 1 Post

Senior Consultant- Public Health (Research & Documentation SHRSC) - 1 Post

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Ph.D/ M.D/ Medical Degree/ MBBS/ M.Sc/ B.E/ MPH/ MHA/ MBA/ B.Pharma/ Post Graduate Degree/ Graduate/ 12 Pass/ Diploma in the relevant field are eligible to apply. Candidates can go through the notification link given below to check post wise qualification.

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Download Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2020-21 Official Notification PDF Here

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2020-21 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 27 December 2020. Candidates can go through the notification link given below to check post wise qualification.

