ASRB Recruitment 2023 Notification Released, Check Eligibility, Application Link & Other Details

ASRB Recruitment 2023: The Agriculture Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) has announced the ASRB Recruitment 2023, calling for online applications for 195 vacancies for the position of Subject Matter Specialist and Senior Technician Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment process online through the official website of ASRB, which is https://asrb.org.in/.

The ASRB application process will commence on March 22, 2023 and will remain open until April 10, 2023. Candidates must ensure that they submit their applications before the deadline. Late applications will not be entertained.

Aspiring candidates should go through all the details regarding the recruitment process provided on the official website before submitting their applications. This article contains information about the eligibility criteria, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, and other important details.

ASRB Recruitment 2023 - Overview

The board has invited applications for the ASRB Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

ASRB Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Agriculture Scientist Recruitment Board Posts Name Subject Matter Specialist and Senior Technician Officer Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins March 22, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 10, 2023 Selection process Examination, Personality Test and Document Verification

ASRB Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the ASRB Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The ASRB Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the ASRB 2023 Exam 2023 .

ASRB Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins March 22, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 10, 2023 Date of Examination To be Announced

ASRB Various Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the ASRB Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

ASRB Various Post Notification PDF - Download PDF

ASRB Exam 2023 Eligibility

The ASRB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the board on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of ASRB 2023 Eligibility.

ASRB Age Limit

The eligibility age limit for ASRB (Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board) examination varies depending on the specific post that a candidate is interested in. The candidates can find out the age limit for the different job openings by referring to the relevant information available.

For the ASRB Recruitment 2023, there are different age limits for different posts. The minimum age required for the National Eligibility Test is 21 years, while for the post of Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO), the age limit is between 21 to 35 years. Therefore, candidates who wish to apply for any of these positions should ensure that they meet the specific age requirements for the respective post.

ASRB Exam 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for ASRB Recruitment should posses the following educational qualifications:

Post Educational Qualification Completion Date National Eligibility Test Master’s degree or equivalent in the concerned Discipline and specialization On or before 30.09.2023 Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) Master’s Degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline with specialization On or before 10.04.2023 Senior Technical Officer (STO) Master’s Degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline with specialization On or before 10.04.2023

ASRB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy

ASRB Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 195 job openings for different positions in Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO). Candidates can also apply for the NET Examination, which is a mandatory requirement for other vacancies such as lecturer positions that may be announced in the future. Here's an overview of the ASRB Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification provided by the board.

Post Number of Vacancies Subject Matter Specialist 163 Senior Technical Officer 32 Total 195

ASRB Recruitment 2023: Application Form

The ASRB Recruitment process for applying online will commence on 22nd March 2023 and eligible candidates who are interested in these positions can submit their applications online until 10th April 2023. To assist candidates, the online application link or ASRB Recruitment apply online link is provided in the article below. This direct link can be used to access the website for online application submission.

How to fill ASRB Application Form?

The ASRB Recruitment 2023 process for applying online involves the following steps:

Visit the official website http://www.asrb.org.in to access the Application Form. Create a Registration ID and password that will be necessary for filling out the application form. Fill out the Application Form by providing all the required information, which will be guided by the form's instructions. Candidates should have certain relevant details, information, and documents readily available while filling out the online form. Make an online payment for the application fee through https://Bharatkosh.gov.in/. After completing the online application and payment, submit the application.

ASRB Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates applying for ASRB Recruitment can pay their fee through Bharatkosh. Here are the details of application fee for different posts of ASRB Recruitment.

Category of Candidate Fee for NET (₹) Fee for SMS (T-6) (₹) Fee for STO (T-6) (₹) Unreserved (UR) 1000/- 500/- 500/- Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/ Other Backward Class (OBC) 500/- 500/- 500/- Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) / Women 250/- NIL/- NIL/-

ASRB Various Posts Salary

Here are the salary details for various posts available under ASRB Recruitment 2023

Position Pay Band Gross Pay National Eligibility Test Not Applicable Not Applicable Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) ₹ 15,600 – 39,100 with GP of ₹ 5400 ₹ 56,100 – 1,77,500 Senior Technical Officer (STO) ₹ 15,600 – 39,100 with GP of ₹ 5400 ₹ 56,100 – 1,77,500

