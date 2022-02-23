Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 Professor and Other Posts

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Recruitment 2022: Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has invited application for the recruitment of Professor and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 17 March 2022. The application for said post has been invited online, so candidates can apply online at the official website of Assam Agricultural University (AAU). If you possess Degree, PG, Ph.D (Relevant Disciplines), NET, then AAU has brought a golden opportunity for you.

The Online application process has already been started. Here you can get all notification related details such as eligibility criteria, selection process, age limit and other details.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Notification Details:

Advt. Non- 2.2022

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Notification Important Dates:

Commencement date of the Online application process- 18 February 2022

Last date for the online application- 17 March 2022

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Vacancy Details:

Professor & equivalent- 4 Posts

Associate Professor- 23 Posts

Asst Professor & Equivalent- 20 Posts

Jr Scientist- 8 Post

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Jobs Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Professor & equivalent (Vety. Physiology, Clinical Medicine, Animal Genetics & Breeding):

Essential Qualification:

Candidates should have Bachelor's Degree in Veterinary Science/Community Science

ii. Secured minimum 55% marks or minimum Cumulative Grade Point. Average (MCGPA) of 3.00 in 4 point scale or 7.00 in 10 point scale at the Master's Degree leval in relevant discipline from Indian University or foreign University.

Ph.D Degree in any field of the concerned discipline.

A minimum of 10 years of service experience (excluding the period spent in obtaining Ph.D Degree in teaching/research/extension, out of which a minimum of 5 years as Associate Professor of Equivalent in university or research/extension institution.

For more details, you can check below Official Notification, buy clicking on the link.

Age Limit:

Professor & equivalent- 63 Years as on 17-03-2022

Associate Professor- 47 Years as on 01-01-2021

Asst Professor & Equivalent- 38 Years as on 17-03-2022

Jr Scientist- 8 Post38 Years as on 17-03-2022

Official Notification

How to apply for Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can submit their application online in prescribed format at the official website i.e www.aau.ac.in on or before 4 PM on 17 March 2022. It is to be noted that candidates will have to pay 300 Rs as application fees. There is provision of fee relaxation for candidates belonging to SC/ST/DAC/EWS Categories.For reserve category, the application fee is only 150 Rs.