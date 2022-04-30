Assam Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 100 Assistant Posts @apexbankassam.com

Assam Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 100 vacancies on apexbankassam.com. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Assam Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022: Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant in the Bank to augment staff strength and to drive the business of the Bank. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 29 April to 13 May 2022. A total of 100 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 29 April 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 13 May 2022

Assam Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant - 100 Posts

Assam Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university with minimum of 55% marks and good knowledge of computers.

Experience - Candidates having experience of working in a State Co-operative Bank for 3 (three) years or more in similar rank will be accorded 10 marks as preference in the selection process.

Age Limit - 21-34years

Assam Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection process will comprise of written examination and personal interview.

Download Assam Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification

Assam Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 Salary

Pay - Scale-Rs.18730/-to-68040/- + GP: Rs. 4400/- + other admissible allowances

Assam Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 29 April to 13 May 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Assam Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Rs.550/- (Rupees five hundred fifty) only to be paid online