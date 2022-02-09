Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Released @slprbassam.in, Check SLPRB Exam Details Here

Assam Police PET PST Admit Card 2022: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has released the admit card of the written test for 6662 posts of Constable (AB &UB), 813 posts of Constable in APRO & 788 Constable in F&ES and 754 posts of Constable/Guardsman under DGCD and CGHG today i.e. on 09 February 2022 at 11 AM. Those candidates who qualified in Assam Police Constable Physical Exam can download Assam Police Admit Card from the official website of slprbassam.in.

How to Download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website - slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on ‘COMMON WRITTEN EXAM PORTAL’given under ‘Please click here to go to Common Written Exam (SEBA) Portal' It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter Application Number, Your Name, and Date of Birth Download SLPRB Admit Card

The written exam is scheduled to be held from 20 February 2022 from 11 AM to 1 PM. There will be 100 multiple choice type questions to be answered on an OMR answer sheet. For each correct answer, the candidate will get half a mark. Total marks for the Written Test will be 50. There will be no negative

marking.

The questions will cover the following subjects: