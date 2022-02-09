JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Released @slprbassam.in, Check SLPRB Exam Details Here

Assam Police Constable Admit Card  2022 Today @slprbassam.in: Check Direct Link and Other Details in this article.

Created On: Feb 9, 2022 13:17 IST
Assam Police PET PST Admit Card 2022:  Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has released the admit card of the written test for 6662 posts of Constable (AB &UB), 813 posts of Constable in APRO & 788 Constable in  F&ES and 754 posts of Constable/Guardsman under DGCD and CGHG today i.e. on 09 February 2022 at  11 AM. Those candidates who qualified in Assam Police Constable Physical Exam can download Assam Police Admit Card from the official website of slprbassam.in.

Assam Police PET PST Admit Card Download Link

How to Download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website - slprbassam.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘COMMON WRITTEN EXAM PORTAL’given under ‘Please click here to go to Common Written Exam (SEBA) Portal'
  3. It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter Application Number, Your Name, and Date of Birth
  4. Download SLPRB Admit Card

The written exam is scheduled to be held from 20 February 2022 from 11 AM to 1 PM. There will be 100 multiple choice type questions to be answered on an OMR answer sheet. For each correct answer, the candidate will get half a mark. Total marks for the Written Test will be 50. There will be no negative
marking.

The questions will cover the following subjects:

  • Elementary Arithmetic
  • General English
  • Logical reasoning/Mental ability
  • Assam’s History, Geography, Polity, Economy
  • General Awareness/General Knowledge and current affairs

