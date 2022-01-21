Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2022 Announced on slprbassam.in, Check Direct Link Here

Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2022 has been released by Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). Check List of selected candidates here.

Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2022: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has today released the result of the Platoon Commander. Candidates who appeared in the Assam Police Platoon Commander Exam 2022 can download their results through the official website of Assam Police. i.e. slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Platoon Commander Exam was conducted on 21 November 2021. The Assam Police Platoon Commander Result link is available on the official website. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the written test are eligible to appear for PST/PET Round which is scheduled to be held from 27 January 2022 onwards at Assam Police Battalion Headquarter, Kahilipara, Guwahati-19.

Candidates are required to bring all essentials including admit cards, originals of documents and photocopies of documents while appearing for PST/PET Round. Candidates can download the Assam Police Platoon Commander Result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download Assam Police Platoon Commander Result?

Visit the official website of Assam Police. i.e. slprbassam. in. Click on the link that reads ‘Assam Police Platoon Commander Result’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your roll number, date of birth and submit button. Assam Police Platoon Commander Result will be displayed. Download Assam Police Platoon Commander Result and save it for future reference.

Download Assam Police Platoon Commander Result

This recruitment is being done to recruit 40 vacancies of Platoon Commander. Candidates can directly download Assam Police Platoon Commander Result by clicking on the above link.