Assam Police Admit Card 2021 for Constable and Sub Officer Tomorrow @slprbassam.in, Check PET PST Dates Here

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam will release admit card of Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Constable and Sub-Officer Posts tomorrow on slprbassam.in. Check Details Here.

Assam Police Physical Test will be held from 25 October to 20 December 2021 in 33 districts of Assam. The candidates can check district-wise exam dates through the PDF below:

Assam Police PET PST Dates Notice

Assam Police PST for Constable and Sub-Officer

The PST (Physical Standard Test will carry no marks. Candidates will be assessed on the basis of their height, weight & chest (only for male candidates ) after which the candidate will be examined by a Medical Officer for preliminary check-ups like knock knee, vision test, colour blindness test, flat foot, varicose vein, physical deformities etc. Once a candidate clears the PST, he/she will have to appear in the PET (Physical Efficiency Test).

Assam Police PET Assam Police PST for Constable and Sub-Officer

The PET shall carry 40 marks. It will have 2 (two) events:

Male

Race: Those who qualify in the PST will be subjected to 3200 mtrs. race to be completed within 14 minutes (840 seconds).

Long Jump: Minimum 335 cm for long jump (3 chances to be given and the longest valid jump rounded off to the nearest cm will be considered for awarding marks).

Female

Race: Those who qualify in the PST will be subjected to 1600 mtrs. race to be completed within 8 minutes (480 seconds) .

Long Jump: Minimum 244 cm for long jump (3 chances to be given and the longest valid jump rounded off to the nearest cm will be considered for awarding marks).

Assam Police PET PST Result

The results of the PST and PET will be locally displayed at the end of each day of Test. After completion of the PST and PET for all the candidates, district-wise merit lists for each category will be prepared on the basis of the total marks scored in PET.

Shortlisted candidates shall be called for written test.

Assam Police had invited application filling up 813 vacancies of Constables (Communication / Messenger / Carpenter / UB) in APRO and 450+ vacancies for Sub-Officer, Firemen & Emergency Rescuers in Fire & Emergengy Services.