Assam Police SI 2022: Result & Answer Key To Be Released Soon for 2760 Vacancies of SI (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB). Assam Police SI 2022 Written Exam was held on 24th April 2022.

Assam Police SI Answer Key 2022 Release Date: Result to be out soon for Sub-Inspector & Constables UB & AB

Assam Police SI Expected Cut-Off 2022: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati successfully conducted the Assam Police SI Written Exam on 24th April 2022 for filling up 306 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Un-Armed Branch), 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions, and 705 vacant posts of Constables (Un-Armed Branch of District Executive Force) and 1429 posts of Constables (Armed Branch) in Assam Police. In this article, we have shared Assam Police SI Answer Key 2022 as well Result Release Date (Tentative) for 2760 Vacancies of SI (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB).

Also Read: Assam Police SI 2022: Check Expected Cut-Off Marks for Sub-Inspector & Constables UB & AB

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Online Applications Start Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB) 10th December 2021 Online Applications End Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB) 9th January 2022 Online Applications Start Date for SI (AB) 22nd December 2021 Online Applications End Date for SI (AB) 21st January 2022 Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 Release Date 13th March 2022 (11 AM) - 24th April 2022 Assam Police SI 2022 Written Exam 24th April 2022

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

For the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) & Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Police Commando Battalions

Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Time Allotted Logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension 100 Questions 100 Marks 3 Hours Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India General Knowledge

For the post of Constable (UB & AB) in Assam Police

Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Time Allotted Elementary Arithmetic 45 Questions 45 Marks 90 Minutes General English Logical reasoning/Mental ability Assam’s History, Geography, Polity, Economy General Awareness/General Knowledge and current affairs

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Answer Key

For the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) & Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Police Commando Battalions and For the post of Constable (UB & AB) in Assam Police, the Answer Key for the Written Exam is expected to be released by May 2022.

Candidates will be able to download the Assam Police SI Answer Key 2022 in PDF format once it is uploaded on the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam. Only after the upload of Answer Key, candidates will be able to submit their objection.

NOTE: Each question will be of 1 (one) mark. There will be negative marking of ½ mark for each wrong answer. The question paper for Written Exam will be in Assamese/ Bodo/ Bengali/English.

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Result

For the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) & Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Police Commando Battalions and For the post of Constable (UB & AB) in Assam Police, the Result for the Written Exam is expected to be released by May 2022.

Candidates will be able to download the Assam Police SI Result 2022 in PDF format once it is uploaded on the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam.

Assam Police SI Answer Key 2022 (Link Inactive)

Assam Police SI Result 2022 (Link Inactive)