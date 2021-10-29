Assam PSC Answer Key Link 2021 for JE and EI @apsc.nic.in, Download Here

Assam PSC Answer Key Link 2021 for JE and EI : Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC) has published the answer key for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Enforcement Inspector. Candidates can download APSC Answer Key 2021 from the official website - apsc.nic.in.

Assam PSC Answer Key Link 2021 for JE and EI: Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC) has published the answer key for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Enforcement Inspector. Candidates can download APSC Answer Key 2021 from the official website - apsc.nic.in.

Assam PSC Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download Assam PSC JE Answer Key and Assam PSC Enforcement Inspector Answer Key through the link:

Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2021

ANSWER KEY CLAIM FORMAT

GENERAL STUDIES

CIVIL ENGINEERING

Assam PSC Enforcement Inspector Answer Key 2021

ANSWER KEY CLAIM FORMAT

GENERAL STUDIES

Assam PSC Enforcement Inspector Answer Key 2021

Candidates are requested to visit the website and download the claim format and if any Answer Key, in his/her opinion is found to be incorrect/wrong, he/she may submit the correct answers as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned only by E-mail to apscanskeclaim@gmail.com, latest by 02 November 2021 for taking necessary action from this end.

How to Download Assam PSC Answer Key 2021 ?