ATMA Exam Analysis 2020: All candidates vying for admission to MBA/PGDM course through ATMA must refer to the exam analysysis of ATMA 2020 whilst preparing for the entrance test. Candidates can find the detailed exam analysis of AIMSTest for Management Admissions exam conducted by Association of Indian Managment Schools here. The ATMA 2020 exam analysis also provides an estimate about the overall difficulty as well as difficulty level of various sections in the exam, topic-wise distribution of questions, etc. MBA/PGDM aspirants who wish to take admission through ATMA can also predict the cut off and their chances of qualifying in the entrance test based on the exam analysis of ATMA 2020. Candidates can read below to know all about ATMA 2020 exam analysis including exam pattern, question paper pattern and more.

ATMA Exam Pattern Analysis

The AIMS test for Mangement Admissions is conducted in the online mode as a Computer-Based Test. The question paper of AIMS 2020 comprised of 180 objective type multiple choice questions divided into 6 sections - Analytical Reasoning Skills – I, Verbal Skills – I, Quantitative Skills – I, Analytical Reasoning Skills – II, Verbal Skills –II, Quantitative Skills – II. Candidates were required to attempt 180 questions (30 questions from each section) in 180 minutes. Each question in ATMA 2020 comprised of 4 options of which only 1 is correct. For every correct answer, candidates are awarded +1 mark while there was a penalty of -0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. There was no deduction of marks for unanswered questions.

ATMA 2020 Exam Analysis: Highlights

MBA aspirants appearing for ATMA 2020 can refer to the exam analysis of the exam from last year in order to estimate the difficulty level of the entrance exam. According to candidates’ feedback, the overall difficulty of questions in ATMA 2020 was moderate to difficult. The highlights of the question paper of ATMA 2020 along with sectional composition is provided below.

Sectional Composition No. of Questions Exam Analysis Analytical Reasoning Skills Part 1 30 Moderately Difficult Quantitative Skills Part 1 30 Moderately Difficult to Difficult Verbal Skills Part 1 30 Moderately Difficult Analytical Reasoning Skills Part 2 30 Moderately Difficult to Difficult Quantitative Skills Part 2 30 Moderately Difficult Verbal Skills Part 2 30 Moderately Difficult

ATMA 2020 Exam Analysis: Details

Details of exam analysis of ATMA 2020 are provided for the aspirants below.

Quantitative Skills : As per the popular opinion of the examinees, the toughest section in ATMA 2020 was the Quantitative Skills which included questions from Number Systems, Data Interpretation, Arithmetic, Modern Math, etc. Candidates deemed the section as requiring more time consuming and lenghty.

: As per the popular opinion of the examinees, the toughest section in ATMA 2020 was the Quantitative Skills which included questions from Number Systems, Data Interpretation, Arithmetic, Modern Math, etc. Candidates deemed the section as requiring more time consuming and lenghty. Analytical Reasoning : The second most challenging part of the question paper, as per the opinion of the candidates was the Analytical Reasoning section. With a vast majority of questions from Critical resoning, combined with questions from the topics of Coding and Decoding, Puzzles, Arrangements, Statement and Inference, Course of Action, Statement & Conclusion and Data Sufficiency, etc., candidates found this section on the tougher side.

: The second most challenging part of the question paper, as per the opinion of the candidates was the Analytical Reasoning section. With a vast majority of questions from Critical resoning, combined with questions from the topics of Coding and Decoding, Puzzles, Arrangements, Statement and Inference, Course of Action, Statement & Conclusion and Data Sufficiency, etc., candidates found this section on the tougher side. Verbal Skills: Candidates who appeared for ATMA 2020 found this section of the question paper to be on the slightly lesser difficult side. Maximum number of questions in this section were from Reading Comprehension. Among the other topics from which questions were asked in the exam were Grammar, Para Jumbles, Fill in the Blanksand Correct Statement. The passages in the Reading Comprehension, however, demanded more time from the candidates which made the section more time-crunching.

ATMA 2020 Exam Result

AIMShas released the result of ATMA 2020 in online mode on the official website. Candidates could check the ATMA result 2020 using the login ID allotted at the time of registration and password. The ATMA 2020 result was released three days after the exam was conducted. The result of ATMA 2020 was declared in the form of scorecards which he candidates were required to download from the official website. The ATMA 2020 result individual scorecards contained the scores and merit rank of the candidates.

ATMA 2020 Exam Selection Process

Candidates who qualify according to the ATMA result 2020 were required to participate in the selection process conducted by the participating colleges of AIMS. Qualified candidates are called by the participating colleges for the Group Discusson and Personal Interview rounds. All the candidates who appeared for ATMA 2020 were allowed to choose 5 institutes in order of preference while filling up the application form for the entrance exam.