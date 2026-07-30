AVNL Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Topics For 1213 Executive and Non Executive Posts
AVNL has released a recruitment notification for a total of 1,213 Executive & Non-Executive posts. Candidates who applied for this post must check the detailed syllabus before starting their preparation. Check this article for the AVNL Syllabus 2026 along with the exam pattern and weightage analysis.
Key Points
- AVNL has announced recruitment for 1,213 Executive & Non-Executive posts for 2026.
- The AVNL 2026 exam is a 100-mark CBT, 2 hours, with no negative marking.
- The 2026 syllabus has two parts: Part A (General) and Part B (Trade/Discipline specific).
AVNL Syllabus 2026: Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) has released the recruitment for a total of 1,213 Executive & Non-Executive posts. These posts include Junior Technician, Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy General Manager, Additional General Manager, and Consultant. Candidates who have applied for these posts must check the AVNL Syllabus 2026 before starting their exam preparation. Knowing the exact syllabus and exam pattern helps candidates prepare in the right direction and manage their study time.
Check: AVNL Recruitment 2026
AVNL Syllabus 2026
The AVNL Syllabus 2026 consists of two parts. Part A includes General Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude, with 10 questions from each topic. Part B is trade or discipline-specific. For Junior Technician posts, questions come from the NCVT syllabus of the candidate’s trade. For Junior Manager, Assistant Manager and Deputy Manager posts, questions are based on the relevant engineering or professional discipline. Candidates should focus more on Part B, since it carries equal weight but needs deeper subject knowledge.
AVNL Exam Pattern 2026
The AVNL written exam is conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It is objective type, carries 100 marks, has no negative marking, and must be completed in 2 hours. It is divided into two parts as shown below.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Total Marks
|
Total No. of Questions
|
Part A
|
General English
|
10
|
10
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
Reasoning Ability
|
10
|
10
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
10
|
10
|
Computer Aptitude
|
10
|
10
|
Part B
|
Trade/ Discipline Paper
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
100
AVNL Subject-wise Syllabus 2026
Interested candidates are advised to check the detailed subject-wise syllabus for the AVNL Syllabus 2026 in the table given below:
Part A: General Paper Topics
General Awareness
-
Current affairs (national and international)
-
Static GK (history, geography, polity, economy)
-
Defence and government schemes
-
Awards, sports, and books
General English
-
Grammar (tenses, articles, prepositions)
-
Vocabulary (synonyms, antonyms)
-
Reading comprehension
-
Sentence correction and fill in the blanks
Quantitative Aptitude
-
Number system, simplification
-
Percentage, ratio, profit and loss
-
Time and work, time and distance
-
Average, mensuration, data interpretation
Reasoning Ability
-
Coding-decoding, series
-
Blood relations, direction sense
-
Analogy, classification
-
Puzzle and seating arrangement
Computer Aptitude
-
Basics of computer and MS Office
-
Internet and email
-
Input-output devices
-
Computer memory and networking
Part B: Subject/Trade Paper
For Junior Technician posts, questions are from the NCVT syllabus of the candidate's trade (as per Annexure-A of the official notification). For Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, and Deputy Manager posts, questions cover core topics of the candidate's engineering or professional discipline (Mechanical, Electrical, Finance, HR, IT, etc., depending on the post applied for).
AVNL Syllabus 2026 Weightage Analysis
Part A and Part B carry equal weightage of 50 marks each, but Part B needs deeper preparation as it covers trade or discipline-specific knowledge. In Part A, all five topics carry equal marks, so candidates should not skip any section. For Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, and Deputy Manager posts, the written exam holds 85% weightage, while the interview carries 15%. This balance shows why subject knowledge matters most for final selection.
AVNL Syllabus 2026 Preparation Tips
Candidates can follow these preparation tips to start preparing for the AVNL Syllabus 2026:
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Must start with Part B, since it carries 50 marks and needs subject depth; revise your trade or discipline basics daily.
-
For Part A, practice previous year question papers of similar PSU exams to understand question difficulty.
-
Read a newspaper daily for current affairs and defence-related updates.
-
Practice mock tests to manage time, since the exam is only 2 hours long.
-
Solve reasoning and quantitative aptitude questions daily to improve speed and accuracy.
-
Junior Technician candidates should also prepare for the practical Trade Test, which follows the CBT
Important Topics to Focus On AVNL Syllabus 2026
Since Part A and Part B carry equal marks, candidates should prepare both sections evenly. In Part A, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude need regular practice, as these topics test speed and accuracy. General Awareness includes daily current affairs along with static GK. In Part B, candidates must prioritise their core trade or discipline topics, since this section directly reflects the technical or professional knowledge needed for the post.
AVNL Syllabus 2026: FAQs
Q1. How many marks does the AVNL written exam carry?
The written exam carries 100 marks, divided into Part A (50 marks) and Part B (50 marks).
Q2. Is there negative marking in the AVNL exam?
No, there is no negative marking in the AVNL CBT.
Q3. What is the duration of the AVNL written exam?
The exam duration is 2 hours.
Q4. Where can candidates check the detailed syllabus?
Candidates can check the detailed syllabus in the official AVNL Recruitment 2026 notification available at avnl.co.in.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com