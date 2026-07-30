AVNL Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Topics For 1213 Executive and Non Executive Posts

Key Points AVNL has announced recruitment for 1,213 Executive & Non-Executive posts for 2026.

The AVNL 2026 exam is a 100-mark CBT, 2 hours, with no negative marking.

The 2026 syllabus has two parts: Part A (General) and Part B (Trade/Discipline specific).

AVNL Syllabus 2026: Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) has released the recruitment for a total of 1,213 Executive & Non-Executive posts. These posts include Junior Technician, Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy General Manager, Additional General Manager, and Consultant. Candidates who have applied for these posts must check the AVNL Syllabus 2026 before starting their exam preparation. Knowing the exact syllabus and exam pattern helps candidates prepare in the right direction and manage their study time. Check: AVNL Recruitment 2026 AVNL Syllabus 2026 The AVNL Syllabus 2026 consists of two parts. Part A includes General Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude, with 10 questions from each topic. Part B is trade or discipline-specific. For Junior Technician posts, questions come from the NCVT syllabus of the candidate’s trade. For Junior Manager, Assistant Manager and Deputy Manager posts, questions are based on the relevant engineering or professional discipline. Candidates should focus more on Part B, since it carries equal weight but needs deeper subject knowledge.

AVNL Exam Pattern 2026 The AVNL written exam is conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It is objective type, carries 100 marks, has no negative marking, and must be completed in 2 hours. It is divided into two parts as shown below. Part Subject Total Marks Total No. of Questions Part A General English 10 10 General Awareness 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Quantitative Aptitude 10 10 Computer Aptitude 10 10 Part B Trade/ Discipline Paper 50 50 Total 100 100 AVNL Subject-wise Syllabus 2026 Interested candidates are advised to check the detailed subject-wise syllabus for the AVNL Syllabus 2026 in the table given below: Part A: General Paper Topics General Awareness Current affairs (national and international)

Static GK (history, geography, polity, economy)

Defence and government schemes

Awards, sports, and books

General English Grammar (tenses, articles, prepositions)

Vocabulary (synonyms, antonyms)

Reading comprehension

Sentence correction and fill in the blanks Quantitative Aptitude Number system, simplification

Percentage, ratio, profit and loss

Time and work, time and distance

Average, mensuration, data interpretation Reasoning Ability Coding-decoding, series

Blood relations, direction sense

Analogy, classification

Puzzle and seating arrangement Computer Aptitude Basics of computer and MS Office

Internet and email

Input-output devices

Computer memory and networking Part B: Subject/Trade Paper For Junior Technician posts, questions are from the NCVT syllabus of the candidate's trade (as per Annexure-A of the official notification). For Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, and Deputy Manager posts, questions cover core topics of the candidate's engineering or professional discipline (Mechanical, Electrical, Finance, HR, IT, etc., depending on the post applied for).

AVNL Syllabus 2026 Weightage Analysis Part A and Part B carry equal weightage of 50 marks each, but Part B needs deeper preparation as it covers trade or discipline-specific knowledge. In Part A, all five topics carry equal marks, so candidates should not skip any section. For Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, and Deputy Manager posts, the written exam holds 85% weightage, while the interview carries 15%. This balance shows why subject knowledge matters most for final selection. AVNL Syllabus 2026 Preparation Tips Candidates can follow these preparation tips to start preparing for the AVNL Syllabus 2026: Must start with Part B, since it carries 50 marks and needs subject depth; revise your trade or discipline basics daily.

For Part A, practice previous year question papers of similar PSU exams to understand question difficulty.

Read a newspaper daily for current affairs and defence-related updates.

Practice mock tests to manage time, since the exam is only 2 hours long.

Solve reasoning and quantitative aptitude questions daily to improve speed and accuracy.

Junior Technician candidates should also prepare for the practical Trade Test, which follows the CBT Important Topics to Focus On AVNL Syllabus 2026 Since Part A and Part B carry equal marks, candidates should prepare both sections evenly. In Part A, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude need regular practice, as these topics test speed and accuracy. General Awareness includes daily current affairs along with static GK. In Part B, candidates must prioritise their core trade or discipline topics, since this section directly reflects the technical or professional knowledge needed for the post. AVNL Syllabus 2026: FAQs Q1. How many marks does the AVNL written exam carry? The written exam carries 100 marks, divided into Part A (50 marks) and Part B (50 marks). Q2. Is there negative marking in the AVNL exam?