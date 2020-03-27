Bank Exam Preparation Tips 2020 at Home: IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, IBPS RRB, SBI Clerk, RBI, LIC

Bank Exams Preparation Tips: Thousands of vacancies are announced every year for the recruitment Bank Clerks, Bank PO, and Bank SO officers in public sector banks. Institutions and Banks such as Institute Of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) notify several bank recruitment annually. Lakhs of candidates apply for the recruitment of PO, Clerk and Specialist Officers in the banks. The recruitment drives carried out in the banking sector annually include SBI Clerk 2020, IBPS RRB 2020, IBPS PO 2020, IBPS Clerk 2020, RBI Grade B, RBI Assistant 2020, LIC AAO/ADO 2020 and others.

In this article, we have shared below the detailed preparation Strategy for bank exams that will help candidates score high marks and fetch their dream job in the bank. The bank exam preparation tips have been prepared after going through the previous years' papers of each bank exam along with the latest exam pattern and syllabus. At present, the active bank recruitment exams are SBI Clerk 2020, RBI Assistant 2019-20, LIC AAO 2020, and IBPS Clerk/PO 2019. Let's now have a look at bank exam preparations tips and strategy below including the important exam dates:

What are Bank Recruitment exams?

Every year, agencies like SBI, RBI, IBPS, LIC and PSBs conduct the bank exams to fill vacancies to the posts of Clerks, PO/MT, SO, RRB PO/Clerk in public sector banks. Have a look:

- The SBI Clerk, SBI PO and SBI SO exams are organised by the State Bank of India (SBI).

- The IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, IBPS RRB, IBPS SO exams are conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

- RBI Grade B and RBI Assistant Recruitment exams are conducted by the Reserve Bank of India.

- LIC AAO, LIC ADO and LIC Assistant recruitment exams are conducted by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

SBI Clerk/IBPS PO/IBPS Clerk/IBPS RRB: Exam Dates

Bank Exams Notification Release date Prelims Exam Date Mains Exam Date SBI Clerk 2020 2 January 2020 22 February 2020 29 February 2020 1 March 2020 19 April 2020 IBPS RRB 2020 July/August 2020 (Tentative) 1 August 2020 2 August 2020 8 August 2020 9 August 2020 16 August 2020 RRB Officer Scale I - 13 September 2020 RRB Office Assistants - 19th September 2020 IBPS PO 2020 August/September 2020 (Tentative) 3 October 2020 4 October 2020 10 October 2020 28 November 2020 IBPS Clerk 2020 October/November 2020 (Tentative) 12 December 2020 13 December 2020 19 December 2020 24 January 2021

SBI Clerk/IBPS PO/IBPS Clerk/IBPS RRB/RBI/LIC: Selection Process

In all the bank recruitment exams, the selection process involves either a two-phased or three-phased process involving:

- Prelims exam

- Mains exam

- Group Discussion/Interview

Preparation Strategy for Bank Exams 2020

Lakhs of aspirants look forward to get a job in banking sector, that only provides a handsome salary but job security as well. Bank jobs offers good promotion policy, better career prospects and learning of business modules. This is the reason that bank exams are highly competitive and little difficult to crack. There is a certain selection criteria followed by the organisations to qualify the candidates for the each recruitment phase - Prelims, Mains and Interview. There is negative marking for wrong answers and a specied cut-off to be obtained to pass a particular stage. Taking this into consideration, we have shared below a thorough preparation strategy to enable banking aspirants crack the bank exams with high marks. Have a look:

Be aware about the latest Exam Pattern

Have a look at the exam pattern of various bank exams shared below along with the marking scheme, subjects and number of questions asked in the exam:

Prelims Exam Pattern for SBI/IBPS/RBI

Contents Prelims Exam Pattern SBI PO/Clerk, IBPS PO/Clerk, RBI Assistant IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Pattern Office Assistant/Officer Scale I, II, III Mode of Exam Online Online Format Multiple Choice Questions Multiple Choice Questions Language Bilingual- Hindi & English Bilingual- Hindi & English No. of Questions 100 80 Total Marks 100 80 Duration 60 Minutes (Sectional/Overall) 45 Minutes (Overall) Subjects English Language Numerical Ability/Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning Ability Numerical Ability Reasoning Ability Negative Marking 1/4th Marks 1/4th Marks

Mains Exam Pattern: SBI/IBPS/RBI

Contents Mains Exam Pattern SBI Clerk, IBPS Clerk, RBI Assistant IBPS RRB Mains Exam Pattern Mode of Exam Online Online Format Multiple Choice Questions Multiple Choice Questions Language Bilingual- Hindi & English Bilingual- Hindi & English Total Questions 190/200 200 Maximum Marks 200 200 Time Duration 2 Hours 40 Minutes (Approx) 2 Hours Subjects General/Financial Awareness General English Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude General Awareness English/Hindi Language Numerical Ability Reasoning Ability Computer Knowledge Negative Marking 1/4th Marks 1/4th Marks

For detailed exam pattern and syllabus of all examination, visit the links mentioned below:

Practice Mock Tests & Previous Years' Papers

Practicing mock tests and previous years question papers is a vital process for scoring high in any bank exam. So, undertake the practice of mock tests for IBPS, SBI, RBI, LIC recruitment exams and brush up your preparation level. By practicing the mock tests, candidates will not only get confident about their bank exam preparations, but it will also give you a good idea about our stronghold areas and sections of the examinations. Have a look at some mock tests below

Time Management

Every bank exam is about time management and command over speed. Candidates are required to attempt as many questions as possible in the given time frame. In some bank exams, there is a sectional timing as well. Candidates should focus on managing time while attempting the mock tests online. Try not to give over one minute to a particular question. The famous quote 'Time and tide waits for none' aptly applies to the bank examinations. So, work on time management and try to gain good command over your speed in answering the questions.

Focus on Accuracy

The main target for the candidates should be on achieving high accuracy. In every bank exams, there is a negative marking and a need to attain the qualifying marks to pass the exam. In such scenario, candidates cannot depend upon random selection of answers or choosing the odd one out; this might end up in fetching you a negative marking and thus losing the prospective scores. So, try to attain accuracy by practicing more.