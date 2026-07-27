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Bank Holidays August 2026: Check City-wise RBI List For Bank Closure for Independence Day, Milad-un-Nabi & Onam

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 17:56 IST

As per the RBI holiday calendar, there are 14 holidays for the banks in August. The UPI, ATM and other important services will remain available; the branch services will not be functional. This list of holidays is different from one state to another.

Bank Holidays August 2026: Check City-wise RBI List For Bank Closure for Independence Day, Milad-un-Nabi & Onam
Bank Holidays August 2026: Check City-wise RBI List For Bank Closure for Independence Day, Milad-un-Nabi & Onam

The Reserve Bank of India has released their holiday calendar listing a total of 14 holidays in August 2026, which also includes even Saturdays off and Sundays. This list includes private and public banks across India, which will remain closed in the month of August 2026. The RBI has prepared the list keeping in mind the gazetted public holidays, religious holidays, regional holidays, along with all schedules and non-scheduled bank closures on all second and fourth Saturdays, and every Sunday.

List of Bank Holidays in August 2026

One thing to be noted is that the customers will not be able to use the branch services on these days, but will be able to operate their UPI and ATM services. Customers should also note that these holidays differ across States and Union Territories, and it is also advisable to check the RBI’s holiday calendar or check it with the local bank branch before scheduling a visit. Given below is the complete list of bank holidays in August 2026:-

Dates

Reason for Holiday

Where will they be closed?

August 2, 2026

Bank branches will be closed on Sunday

Pan India

August 8, 2026

Bank branches will be closed on the second Saturday

Pan India

August 9, 2026

Bank branches will be closed on Sunday

Pan India

August 15, 2026

Banks will be closed to observe Independence Day

Pan India

August 16, 2026

Bank branches will be closed on Sunday

Pan India

August 22, 2026

Bank branches will be closed on the fourth Saturday

Pan India

August 23, 2026

Bank branches will be closed on Sunday

Pan India

August 26, 2026

Bank will be closed for Id-E-Milad, Milad-un-Nabi, Thruvonam, Baravafat
  • Bhopal
  • Hyderabd
  • Chennai
  • Dehradun
  • Imphal
  • Jammu
  • Kanpur
  • Kochi
  • Lucknow
  • Mumbai
  • New Delhi
  • Patna
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Nagpur

August 28, 2026

Banks will be closed for Pang-lhabsol, Sir Naryana Guru, Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, Raksha Bandhan
  • Ahmedabad, 
  • Dehradun, 
  • Gangtok, 
  • Jaipur, 
  • Jammu, 
  • Kanpur, 
  • Lucknow, 
  • Kochi, 
  • Lucknow, 
  • Shimla, 
  • Srinagar, 
  • Thiruvananthapuram 

Customers should know that all the important services will remain operational despite the listed holidays, as per the RBI holiday calendar. All the online and mobile banking, as well as ATMs and UPI, will be functional, unless notified otherwise. Additionally, customers should note that tasks involving physical loan documentation, depositing of cheques, accessing locker facilities, etc., will not be available to the candidates.

What Works and What Stays Closed on Bank Holidays?

When the discussions revolve around the bank holidays, this one question is often raised by everyone, i.e.,  what works and what stays closed on Bank holidays. Even when the bank branches are closed, digital banking platforms operate normally for the users. Given below is the breakdown of what works and what stays closed during the bank holidays:-

What Works on Bank Holidays?

  • The users will be able to use UPI Payment apps like the Google Pay, PhonePE, Paytm, BHIM, etc.
  • The users will be able to access the net banking and other mobile banking apps.
  • The ATM Cash Withdrawals and Cash Deposit Machines are also available during the bank holidays.
  • NEFT and RTGS online Fund Transfers are alo available for the users during bank holidays.

What Stays Closed on Bank Holidays?

  • If the user wants to deposit cash or make counter withdrawals, it is unavailable during the Bank holidays.
  • The Cheque clearing facility and demand draft (DD) processing facility is unavailable.
  • Any kind of Passbook updates and physical account opening is unavailable.
  • Users may not be able to get Locker Access and cannot complete their documentation tasks.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 17:56 IST

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FAQs

  • Are all banks closed across India on Independence Day?
    +
    Yes. All the banks are closed on Independence Day across India.
  • How many total Bank Holidays are there in August 2026?
    +
    Banks will be closed for a total of 14 days in August 2026, including all Sundays, the 2nd and 4th Saturday and major national and regional festivals.

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