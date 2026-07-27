Bank Holidays August 2026: Check City-wise RBI List For Bank Closure for Independence Day, Milad-un-Nabi & Onam
As per the RBI holiday calendar, there are 14 holidays for the banks in August. The UPI, ATM and other important services will remain available; the branch services will not be functional. This list of holidays is different from one state to another.
The Reserve Bank of India has released their holiday calendar listing a total of 14 holidays in August 2026, which also includes even Saturdays off and Sundays. This list includes private and public banks across India, which will remain closed in the month of August 2026. The RBI has prepared the list keeping in mind the gazetted public holidays, religious holidays, regional holidays, along with all schedules and non-scheduled bank closures on all second and fourth Saturdays, and every Sunday.
List of Bank Holidays in August 2026
One thing to be noted is that the customers will not be able to use the branch services on these days, but will be able to operate their UPI and ATM services. Customers should also note that these holidays differ across States and Union Territories, and it is also advisable to check the RBI’s holiday calendar or check it with the local bank branch before scheduling a visit. Given below is the complete list of bank holidays in August 2026:-
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Dates
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Reason for Holiday
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Where will they be closed?
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August 2, 2026
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Bank branches will be closed on Sunday
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Pan India
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August 8, 2026
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Bank branches will be closed on the second Saturday
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Pan India
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August 9, 2026
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Bank branches will be closed on Sunday
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Pan India
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August 15, 2026
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Banks will be closed to observe Independence Day
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Pan India
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August 16, 2026
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Bank branches will be closed on Sunday
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Pan India
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August 22, 2026
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Bank branches will be closed on the fourth Saturday
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Pan India
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August 23, 2026
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Bank branches will be closed on Sunday
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Pan India
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August 26, 2026
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Bank will be closed for Id-E-Milad, Milad-un-Nabi, Thruvonam, Baravafat
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August 28, 2026
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Banks will be closed for Pang-lhabsol, Sir Naryana Guru, Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, Raksha Bandhan
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Customers should know that all the important services will remain operational despite the listed holidays, as per the RBI holiday calendar. All the online and mobile banking, as well as ATMs and UPI, will be functional, unless notified otherwise. Additionally, customers should note that tasks involving physical loan documentation, depositing of cheques, accessing locker facilities, etc., will not be available to the candidates.
What Works and What Stays Closed on Bank Holidays?
When the discussions revolve around the bank holidays, this one question is often raised by everyone, i.e., what works and what stays closed on Bank holidays. Even when the bank branches are closed, digital banking platforms operate normally for the users. Given below is the breakdown of what works and what stays closed during the bank holidays:-
What Works on Bank Holidays?
- The users will be able to use UPI Payment apps like the Google Pay, PhonePE, Paytm, BHIM, etc.
- The users will be able to access the net banking and other mobile banking apps.
- The ATM Cash Withdrawals and Cash Deposit Machines are also available during the bank holidays.
- NEFT and RTGS online Fund Transfers are alo available for the users during bank holidays.
What Stays Closed on Bank Holidays?
- If the user wants to deposit cash or make counter withdrawals, it is unavailable during the Bank holidays.
- The Cheque clearing facility and demand draft (DD) processing facility is unavailable.
- Any kind of Passbook updates and physical account opening is unavailable.
- Users may not be able to get Locker Access and cannot complete their documentation tasks.
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