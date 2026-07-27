Bank Holidays August 2026: Check City-wise RBI List For Bank Closure for Independence Day, Milad-un-Nabi & Onam

The Reserve Bank of India has released their holiday calendar listing a total of 14 holidays in August 2026, which also includes even Saturdays off and Sundays. This list includes private and public banks across India, which will remain closed in the month of August 2026. The RBI has prepared the list keeping in mind the gazetted public holidays, religious holidays, regional holidays, along with all schedules and non-scheduled bank closures on all second and fourth Saturdays, and every Sunday.

List of Bank Holidays in August 2026

One thing to be noted is that the customers will not be able to use the branch services on these days, but will be able to operate their UPI and ATM services. Customers should also note that these holidays differ across States and Union Territories, and it is also advisable to check the RBI’s holiday calendar or check it with the local bank branch before scheduling a visit. Given below is the complete list of bank holidays in August 2026:-