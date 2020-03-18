BARC ASO Candidates List Released @barc.gov.in, BARC Assistant Security Officer Physical Test to be held in April 2020

BARC ASO Candidates List and Exam Date 2020: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has uploaded the list of Provisionally Screened-IN and Screened-OUT candidates for Physical Test for the post of Assistant Security Officer (ASO). Candidates who have applied for BRC ASO Recruitment 2019 can check their name in either of the lists with respect to their Application number on BARC official website www.recruit.barc.gov.in.

A total of 15601 candidates are shortlisted for BARC ASO Physical Test and 107 candidates are screened-out. Candidates can also check the list of BARC ASO shortlisted candidates and BARC ASO rejected candidates with remarks through the link given below.

BARC ASO Candidates List PDF Link

BARC ASO Physical Test Notice PDF

BARC ASO Physical Test will be conducted in the last week of April 2020. Detailed schedule will be intimated to the candidates and also uploaded on the website by 15 April 2020.

As per the official notice “Screened-OUT candidates may represent to bring out discrepancies if any, and communicate through email on email ID niyukti3@barc.gov.in latest by 31/03/2020. If required, candidate may attach scanned copy of documentary evidence to prove the discrepancies. Candidates should invariably mention their name, application no. and date of birth in the email text In such cases where candidates have submitted multiple applications, their latest application has been considered as ‘Final Application’ and all earlier applications have been treated as ‘Duplicate Applications’.Candidates who have submitted multiple applications should appear for physical test/written test only once with unique identity, failing which their candidature will be cancelled without any notice”.