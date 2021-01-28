BCECEB Bihar City Manager Result 2021 out @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check List of Selected candidates here

BCECEB Bihar City Manager Result 2021: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board (BCECEB) has released the Merit List for the post of City Manager Under Urban Local Bodies at its official website.i.e.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. All such candidates who appeared in the Bihar City Manager Exam 2021 can check the result on the official website.

BCECEB Bihar City Manager 2021 Exam was held on 9 December 2021 for the contract appointment on the vacant post of City Manager under Urban Development & Housing Department, Govt. of Bihar, Patna. The Merit List of appeared candidates has been uploaded on Board's website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download BCECEB Bihar City Manager Result 2021 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BCECEB.i.e.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Click on Online Portal of City Manager Under Urban Local Bodies in the online application forms. It will redirect you to a new window. Then, Click on Merit List for the Post of City Manager Under Urban Locak Bodies. Enter Cntrl+F+Roll Number and search. Then, the BCECEB Bihar City Manager 2021 Result will be displayed. Candidates can download BCECEB Bihar City Manager 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

Download BCECEB Bihar City Manager 2021 Result

BCECEB Bihar City Manager 2021 Document Verification Details will be intimidated to the candidates in due course. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Candidates can download BCECEB Bihar City Manager 2021 Result directly by clicking on the above link.

