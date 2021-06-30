BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Social Media Executive (SME) Posts, Apply Online @becil.com

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for the post of Social Media Executive (SME). Eligible and interested candidates can BECIL SME Recruitment 2021 on or before 15 July 2021.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for the post of Social Media Executive (SME). Eligible and interested candidates can BECIL SME Recruitment 2021 on or before 15 July 2021.

BECIL SME Recruitment will be done in a Press Information Bureau (PIB) regional offices in Mumbai and Goa.

BECIL SME Notification Download

BECIL SME Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 15 July 2021

BECIL Vacancy Details

Social Media Executive - 2 Posts (Mumbai-01 and Goa-01)

BECIL SME Salary:

Rs.36,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Social Media Executive Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institute. Good communication skills in English and local language. Must be versatile in using the Internet, MS Word, Excel, Graphic Designing. Must be conversant with working on social media platforms such and Facebook, Twitter, Youtube. He should know typing in regional language.

Experience:

2 years’ experience in the relevant field

How to Apply for BECIL SME Recruitment 2021

Candidates are required to go to the website of BECIL i.e. www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com and click on the link “Career”.

Candidates are required to follow below process for registration.

Step 1: Select Advertisement Number

Step 2: Enter Basic Details

Step 3: Enter Education Details/Work Experience

Step 4: Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate

Step 5: Application Preview or Modify

Step 6: Payment Online Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.)

Step 7: Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned in the last page of application form