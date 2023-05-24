BECIL Recruitment 2023 For DEO & Other Posts @DDA: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BECIL has invited online applications for the 26 DEO & Other Posts on its official website. Check BECIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for the posts of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator for the deployment in the offices of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 26, 2023. Selection for these posts will be done through Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Typing Test (qualifying nature).



Under the BECIL recruitment drive, a total of 26 vacancies are announced out of which 16 are for Office Assistant and 10 for Data Entry Operator.



BECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: May 26, 2023



BECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Office Assistant-16

Data Entry Operator-10



BECIL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Office Assistant-Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

Data Entry Operator-Qualification- 12th / Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



BECIL Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

Office Assistant

Written Test (Objective & Descriptive) for General Awareness (Current Affairs), English Grammar and Writing.

Computer knowledge Test includes working knowledge of MS Office (Word Excel & PowerPoint)

All eligible candidates should qualify typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi

Final Selection will be done on the basis of personal interaction/discussion



Data Entry Operator-All eligible candidates should qualify a typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi.



BECIL Recruitment 2023: Age limit

Office Assistant-21 to 45 Years

Data Entry Operator- 21 to 45 Years



BECIL Recruitment 2023 PDF





BECIL Recruitment 2023:

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– www.becil.com.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers Section’ on the home page.

Step 3: Then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’

Step 4: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.