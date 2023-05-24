BECIL Recruitment 2023 For DEO & Other Posts @DDA: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for the posts of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator for the deployment in the offices of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 26, 2023. Selection for these posts will be done through Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Typing Test (qualifying nature).
Under the BECIL recruitment drive, a total of 26 vacancies are announced out of which 16 are for Office Assistant and 10 for Data Entry Operator.
BECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: May 26, 2023
BECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Office Assistant-16
Data Entry Operator-10
BECIL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Office Assistant-Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.
Data Entry Operator-Qualification- 12th / Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
BECIL Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria
Office Assistant
Written Test (Objective & Descriptive) for General Awareness (Current Affairs), English Grammar and Writing.
Computer knowledge Test includes working knowledge of MS Office (Word Excel & PowerPoint)
All eligible candidates should qualify typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi
Final Selection will be done on the basis of personal interaction/discussion
Data Entry Operator-All eligible candidates should qualify a typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi.
BECIL Recruitment 2023: Age limit
Office Assistant-21 to 45 Years
Data Entry Operator- 21 to 45 Years
BECIL Recruitment 2023 PDF
BECIL Recruitment 2023:
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– www.becil.com.
Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers Section’ on the home page.
Step 3: Then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’
Step 4: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.