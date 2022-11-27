BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Trainee/Project Engineer Post @bel-india.in, Check Eligibility

BEL has invited online application for the 34 Trainee/Project Engineer Post on its official website. Check BEL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navratna Company and India’s premier professional Electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence has invited application for various posts including Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 December 2022.

Candidates should have certain educational qualification including 4 years’ full time B.E./ B. Tech Engineering course with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Under selection process for the above posts, candidates will be called for a written test which will be for 85 marks. Candidates who pass the written test will be called for interview based on the vacancies, in the ratio of 1:5. 15% weightage will be allotted for Interview. You can check the notification link for details in this regards.



Important Date BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 December 2022

Vacancy Details BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Trainee Engineer-I

Electronics-08

Mechanical-03

Comp. Science-01

Electrical-02

Civil-01

Project Engineer

Electronics-11

Mechanical-02

Comp. Science-06

Eligibility Criteria BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 4 years’ full time B.E./ B. Tech Engineering in the disciplines of Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & communication/Telecommunication / Communication / Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science/ Computer Science Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering.

Candidates applying for the BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification and other updates.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates can download the application format from the official website

website www.bel-india.in, duly filled in all respects with the documents/enclosure and demand draft of requisite fee should be forwarded to The Manager

(HR&A), Bharat Electronics Limited, Kotdwara, Pauri Garwhal, Uttarakhand – 246149 by post only so as to reach on or before 15 December 2022.