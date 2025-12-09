Best Government Scholarships for 12th Pass Students - Check Complete List, Eligibility, Apply Online and More

Looking for scholarships after 12th? You’re not alone. Many students like you want financial assistance to fund their education without any financial burden. There are many Scholarships for 12th Pass Students, regardless of your caste and background. This scholarship aims to minimise the fees and ensure stress-free studies. They are available for almost all the streams like engineering, medical, arts, commerce, and others. The best part? You just need to fulfil the minimum qualifications and submit the applications within the deadline to be considered. This scholarship encourages you to dream big. The right scholarship can make your education affordable. Read on to find the list of scholarships for 12th Pass Students for reference.
Scholarships for 12th Pass students help you pursue higher education without any stress. They provide financial assistance across various disciplines and courses. It helps you focus on your goals without worrying about high fees. You will be able to move confidently towards your dream. Below is the list of scholarships for 12th Pass Students.
Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students
This scheme aims to offer financial support to meritorious students from poor families. It helps them fulfil daily expenses for pursuing their higher education. The Ministry of Education, Government of India, gives this scholarship based on the results of your Higher Secondary /Class XII Board Examination. It is for those who wish to complete a graduate/ postgraduate degree in colleges and universities. It is also applicable to professional courses such as Medical, Engineering, etc. Let’s see the requirements of this scholarships for 12th Pass Students:
Eligibility: Students must have completed 12th standard in regular mode. They must have passed the 12th exam from recognised educational institutions. They must not be availing of any other scholarship scheme. Their family income should not cross Rs. 4.5 lakhs to be considered eligible under this scheme.
Benefits: The scholarship rate is Rs 12,000 per annum at the Graduation level for the first three years of the course. The scholarship rate is Rs. 20,000 per annum at the Post-Graduation level. If you are pursuing a five-year/Integrated professional course, you will get Rs. 20,000 per annum in the fourth and fifth years. The scholarship amount will be credited directly into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
Application Mode: You can apply online for this scheme at the National Scholarship portal.
Post-Matric Scholarship to Students Belonging to SC Category
The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, provides the Post-Matric scholarship scheme for SC students. It aims to financially support students at the post-secondary stage so that they can complete their education. Some of the basic information about these scholarships for 12th Pass Students:
Students must be Nationals of India.
Passed Higher Secondary from a recognised board/University.
Parents'/Guardians' income from all sources should not cross INR 2.50 lakhs during the last financial year.
Benefits: The academic allowance will be Rs 6000 for Hostellers and Rs 3000 for Day Scholars. It is applicable to graduate and post-graduate programs. The academic allowance will be Rs 13500 for Hostellers and Rs 7000 for Day Scholars for degree and PG level professional courses.
National Scholarship Scheme
It is a central sector scheme which is fully funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. It offers 100% funding to ST students in courses and institutes approved by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. This scheme aims to motivate academically talented ST students to enrol in courses at the Graduate and post-graduate level in leading institutes identified by the Ministry. It covers professional programs in Management, Medicine/Science, Engineering and Technology, Humanities, Law and Social Science, etc. Some of the basic details of these scholarships for 12th Pass Students:
Total family income from all sources should not be more than Rs. 6 lakh per annum.
Scholarship Value: Rs 5000 p.a for Books & Stationery. Stipend of Rs 3000 per month. Rs. 45000 for Computer & Accessories.
Application Mode: You can apply online at the National Scholarship Portal.
Documents Required for Scholarships for 12th Pass Students
You may have to submit the following documents when applying for scholarships for 12th pass students:
Marksheet of previous qualifying examination (Class 12)
Aadhaar card
Caste Certificate
Domicile Certificate
Proof of Date of Birth
A passport-size photograph
Disability certificate (if applicable)
Income proof of parents/guardians
Bank Account Details
