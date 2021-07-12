BFUHS CHO Result 2021 out, Download NHM Punjab Community Health Officer Result @bfuhs.ac.in 

BFUHS CHO Result 2021 has been uploaded at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot (BFUHS) Website.i.e.bfuhs.ac.in. Check result here.

BFUHS CHO Result 2021: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot (BFUHS) has released the result of Community Health Officer Posts for National Health Mission, Punjab (NHM Punjab). Candidates can download BFUHS CHO Result 2021 from the official website of BFUHS - bfuhs.ac.in.

BFUHS CHO Result is given below. The candidates can download NHM Punjab CHO Result directly,through the link below:

Download BFUHS CHO Result 2021 Link

BFUHS Exam was held on 11 July 2021 at various exam centres to recruit 320 Vacancies. The candidates can download BFUHS CHO Result 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download BFUHS CHO Result 2021?

Go to the official website of BFUHS - bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on the link - ‘Provisional result of Community Health Officer Recruitment Test dated 11-07-2021’ given under 'Notice' Section of the homepage

A new page will be opened.

Enter your Registration ID and Password.

Download BFUHS CHO Result 2021 and Save it for future reference.

The candidates can directly download BFUHS CHO Result 2021 by clicking on the provided link below.

