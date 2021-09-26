BGTRRD Recruitment 2021 for 45 Medical Officer Posts, Download BGTRR Job Notification @ bgtrrdmp.mp.gov.in

BGTRRD Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at bgtrrdmp.mp.gov.in for 45 Medical Officer Posts. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

BGTRRD Recruitment 2021: Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department (BGTRRD) has released the notification recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. The candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 October 2021. This recruitment is being done to recruit 45 vacancies.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 22 October 2021

BGTRRD Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 45 Posts

BGTRRD Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding MBBS Degree from a recognized University. The candidates must have a Madhya Pradesh State Medical Council.

BGTRRD Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 65 years

BGTRRD Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 50070/-

How to apply for BGTRRD Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department (BGTRRD), Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal latest by 22 October 2021.

