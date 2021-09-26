BGTRRD Recruitment 2021 for 45 Medical Officer Posts, Download BGTRR Job Notification @ bgtrrdmp.mp.gov.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Sep 26, 2021 11:30 IST
BGTRRD Recruitment 2021: Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department (BGTRRD) has released the notification recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. The candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 October 2021. This recruitment is being done to recruit 45 vacancies.

Important Date:

  • Last date for submission of application: 22 October 2021

BGTRRD Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer - 45 Posts

BGTRRD Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding MBBS Degree from a recognized University. The candidates must have a Madhya Pradesh State Medical Council.

BGTRRD Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 65 years

BGTRRD Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 50070/-

Download BGTRRD Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BGTRRD Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department (BGTRRD), Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal latest by 22 October 2021.

 BGTRRD Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • For General/ OBC/ EWS candidates – Rs. 500/-
  • SC/ ST/ PWD/ESM candidates – Rs. 250/-

