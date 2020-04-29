BHU UET B.Com Eligibility Criteria 2020 | Find out Age limit, Education Qualification | Common FAQs

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) conducts Undergraduate Entrance Test (BHU UET Exam) every year for the candidates interested in seeking admission to the 3-year full-time B.Com (Bachelors of Commerce) Program offered by BHU affiliated colleges.

BHU UET B.COM 2020 Exam is schedule to be conducted in online mode on a date which is yet to be announced. So, if you are preparing for BHU UET B.COM entrance exam, carefully read the eligibility criteria mentioned below before registering for the exam:

BHU UET B.COM Eligibility Criteria

Read the eligibility criteria carefully to apply for the BHU UET 2020 exam:

BHU UET B.COM - Age Limit

Age limit defined by BHU is maximum 22 years as on 1st July 2020. This means that any candidate more than 22 years of age cannot apply for the BHU UET B.Com entrance exam.

BHU UET B.COM 2020 - Education Qualification

In addition to the age limit, education qualification holds important place when it comes to applying for the entrance exam. This is the basic screening level or you can say part of selection process that ascertains which candidates are eligible to apply for the BHU UET B.COM exam.

Category-wise education qualification requirements are mentioned as under:

Candidates should have passed 10+2 or equivalent Examination with Commerce/ Economics/ Maths/ Computer Sc./Finance/Financial Markets Management as one of the subjects securing a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate

Candidate should also have passed in the concerned subject (as supported by the Certificate issued by the Examining body)

BHU UET B.COM Reservation Policy

As per the guidelines issued by UGC to the educational establishments, BHU has allowed for the 27% reservation for the reserved categories applying for the B.com program and B.com (Financial Markets Management) as well.

To read further details about the reservation of each category such as SC, ST PwD, Defence Quota and others, please click here.

BHU UET B.COM - Some Common Eligibility FAQs

Can I apply for BHU UET B.COM exam?

No. BHU has closed the registration window. You can apply for the BHU UET B.Com exam next year.

I am 19 years of age and have passed 12th Standard. Can I apply for the BHU UET B.COM Exam?

Please read the age limit criteria specified above as per the guidelines of Banaras Hindu University for the B.Com program.

I have not completed my class 12th yet. Can I apply for the BHU UET exam?

As per the guidelines of BHU, candidates who are likely to complete standard XII/ HSC or equivalent can apply for the BHU UET B.COM Entrance Exam.

What is the minimum percentage required in class 12th to apply for the BHU UET exam?

As mentioned above, candidates must have secured minimum 50% to apply for both B.Com and B.Com (Financial Markets Management) courses.

Is B.Com (Financial Markets Management) course different from B.Com course offered by BHU?

Yes. B. Com. (Hons) Financial Markets Management is conducted by Rajiv Gandhi South Campus, Barkachha, Mirzapur institute only under Special Courses of Studies with the fee structure of Rs. 20, 000 per annum + usual regular fees of the University. It should be noted that the university has decided that if the number of candidates opting for B. Com. (Hons.) Financial Markets Management is less than the minimum number of seats in the course, then the course will not run in that particular academic session.

