BHU UET 2020 Important Dates | B.Com Exam Dates Revised

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) organizes BHU UET entrance exam every year for admission to undergraduate courses. B.Com is one of the popular management courses for which candidates apply to get admission in the premier institute. The university has released important dates for the candidates willing to appear for the exam this year. Yet the exam date has not been announced yet due to the lockdown being implemented nation-wide to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Know the key dates related to the BHU UET 2020 Exam. Take a look at the BHU UE B.Com application form, admit card, BHU UET 2020 exam date, answer key release, result and counselling process here. As of now, the exam dates of BHU UET 2020 have been postponed, and the revised dates will be revised soon.

BHU UET Important Dates 2020

Aspirants are advised to read the dates carefully to know more about BHU UET 2020 important dates provided below:-

BHU UET Important Events Dates BHU UET Registration starts January 30, 2020 BHU UET Registration ends March 12, 2020 (Closed) BHU UET Admit Card Releases 7 days before each exam BHU UET B.Com. 2020 Exam Dates Postponed until further notice BHU UET B.Com. release of the provisional answer key To be notified BHU UET B.Com. final answer key releases To be notified BHU UET B.Com. Announcement of the Result To be notified BHU UET B.Com. 2020 Counselling To be notified

