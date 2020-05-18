Study at Home
Search

BHU UET 2020 Important Dates | B.Com Exam Dates Revised

Find out the important dates of BHU UET 2020 exam for the B.Com program. The university has revised dates of some important events keeping in view the spread of COVID19 virus. Know the revised dates of B.com entrance exam here.

May 18, 2020 18:32 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
BHU UET B.Com Important Dates
BHU UET B.Com Important Dates

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) organizes BHU UET entrance exam every year for admission to undergraduate courses. B.Com is one of the popular management courses for which candidates apply to get admission in the premier institute. The university has released important dates for the candidates willing to appear for the exam this year. Yet the exam date has not been announced yet due to the lockdown being implemented nation-wide to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Know the key dates related to the BHU UET 2020 Exam. Take a look at the BHU UE B.Com application form, admit card, BHU UET 2020 exam date, answer key release, result and counselling process here. As of now, the exam dates of BHU UET 2020 have been postponed, and the revised dates will be revised soon.

BHU UET Important Dates 2020

Aspirants are advised to read the dates carefully to know more about BHU UET 2020 important dates provided below:-

BHU UET Important Events

Dates

BHU UET Registration starts

January 30, 2020

BHU UET Registration ends

March 12, 2020 (Closed)

BHU UET Admit Card Releases

7 days before each exam

BHU UET B.Com. 2020 Exam Dates

Postponed until further notice

BHU UET B.Com. release of the provisional answer key

To be notified

BHU UET B.Com. final answer key releases

To be notified

BHU UET B.Com. Announcement of the Result

To be notified

BHU UET B.Com. 2020 Counselling

To be notified

To know more about the BHU UET Entrance Exam, or other BBA entrance exam, courses, and colleges, keep visiting jagranjosh.com!

 

Related Categories

Talk to Us!

Related Stories