JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021 Soon @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check Exam Date, Exam Pattern & Latest Updates here

Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021 is likely to be released soon. Candidates who applied for Bihar BCECEB AMIN Exam 2021 can check the expected release date of admit card, exam pattern of the exam and other latest updates here. 

Created On: Mar 23, 2021 12:55 IST
Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021
Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021

Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is going to soon release the AMIN Admit Card 2021 on its website.i.e.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. All such candidates who applied for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2021 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of BCECE.i.e.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the board has decided to conduct the exam in April 2021 to fulfil 1767 vacancies. The admit card for the same will be uploaded on the official BCECEB Amin website @ bceceboard.bihar.gov.in in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for the latest updates.

How to Download Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of BCECE.i.e.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Click on Download Admit Card login tab.
  3. Enter your essential credentials and click on login button.
  4. The Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021will be displayed.
  5. Download Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Download Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021 - link to active soon

The exact exam date, time and venue details will be available on the admit cards once released. All candidates are advised to bookmark this page for future reference. They will be able to download Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021 as soon as possible by clicking on the provided link in the article.

Bihar AMIN 2021 Exam Pattern

The exam consists of a computer-based test that includes Multiple Choice Questions. The marking scheme of the exam is given below. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours 15 Minutes.

Part

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Part 1

General Studies
Current Affairs
General Science
General Hindi

50 Questions

50 marks

2 hours
15 minutes.

Part 2

General Mathematics

25 Questions

25 marks

Total

75 Questions

75 Marks

 

FAQ

What is the expected releasing date of Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021?

Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021 will be released 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.

How can I download Amin Admit Card 2021?

All such candidates who applied for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2021 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of BCECE.i.e.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Bihar AMIN Exam 2021?

A total of 1767 vacancies will be recruited through Bihar AMIN Exam 2021.

Is it necessary to carry the admit card for the BCECEB Amin Exam 2021?

Yes.

What is the date of the commencement of the Bihar AMIN Exam 2021?

The board has yet not revealed the exact date of Bihar AMIN Exam 2021. The date, venue of the exam, will be communicated to the candidates in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next