Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021 Soon @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check Exam Date, Exam Pattern & Latest Updates here

Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is going to soon release the AMIN Admit Card 2021 on its website.i.e.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. All such candidates who applied for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2021 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of BCECE.i.e.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the board has decided to conduct the exam in April 2021 to fulfil 1767 vacancies. The admit card for the same will be uploaded on the official BCECEB Amin website @ bceceboard.bihar.gov.in in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for the latest updates.

How to Download Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of BCECE.i.e.bihar.gov.in. Click on Download Admit Card login tab. Enter your essential credentials and click on login button. The Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021will be displayed. Download Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Download Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021 - link to active soon

The exact exam date, time and venue details will be available on the admit cards once released. All candidates are advised to bookmark this page for future reference. They will be able to download Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2021 as soon as possible by clicking on the provided link in the article.

Bihar AMIN 2021 Exam Pattern

The exam consists of a computer-based test that includes Multiple Choice Questions. The marking scheme of the exam is given below. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours 15 Minutes.