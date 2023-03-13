Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 Date Soon, Check BSEB Matric Exam Updates Here

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 Date: BSEB is expected to release the matric result date in online mode soon. Students can check their Bihar Board result 2023 for class 10 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check latest updates here

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 Date: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will announce the date for the release result of the BSEB 10th soon. As per media reports, it is expected that Bihar Board class 10 result 2023 will be released after March 12 in online mode. An official announcement regarding the release of Bihar Board 10th result 2023 is still awaited. To check the BSEB 10th result 2023, students have to visit the official websites - onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

They have to enter their roll number and roll code in the login window to download the Bihar board result 2023. According to media updates, the Bihar Board class 10 evaluation process started on March 1 and will end on March 12, 2023. Bihar Board class 10 board exam was conducted from February 10 to 22, 2023.

When Will Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Be Announced?

Once the evaluation of copies of the Bihar Board class 10 gets over, the board will announce the BSEB 10th result. Going as per past year's trends, it is expected that the Bihar Board result 2023 will be announced by mid-March. However, the board has not released the date for announcing the BSEB Matric result. Once announced, it will be available on Bihar Board's Twitter page and official website.

It is expected that BSEB will hold a press conference where the Bihar Board class 10 result 2023 will be announced. Along with the release of BSEB 10th result, the board will also release the following details - pass percentage, Bihar Board class 10 toppers' names, etc.

How To Check Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023?

Students are eagerly waiting for the announcement of matric result. They can go through the steps to know how to download Bihar Board 10th result 2023 by following these steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Bihar board 10 result 2023 link and a new login page will appear on the screen.

3rd Step - Enter the roll code and roll number in the login window.

4th Step - Click on the submit button. The Bihar board 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download it and take a printout of the same for future references.

Bihar Board 10th Result Pass Percentage

Years Pass Percentage Students Appeared Students passed 2022 79.88% 16,11,099 12,86,971 2021 78.17% 16,54,171 12,93,054 2020 80.59% 14,94,071 12,04,030 2019 80.73% 16,60,609 13,40,610 2018 68.89% 17,58,000 12,11,086 2017 50.12% 17,71,000 8,87,625 2016 46.66% 15,38,789 7,17,999 2015 75.17% 14,09,175 10,59,277

