Bihar Court Recruitment 2022 for 7692 Clerk, Stenographer, Peon and Writer Posts, Check Important Dates

Bihar Civil Court is hiring 7692 Clerk, Stenographer, Peon and Writer. Candidates can check the vacancy break up, important dates, and other details.

Bihar Court Recruitment 2022: Bihar Civil Court, Patna has bumper vacancies for various posts including Clerk, Stenographer, Court Reader Cum Deposition Writer and Peon/Orderly (Group D). A total of 7692 will be filled under Bihar Civil Court Officers and Staff. Interested persons can apply online from 20 September 2022 onwards. The application link will be available till 20 October 2022 on districts.ecourts.gov.in.

The candidates can apply for more than one post. However, they should apply separately for each post. Out of the total available vacancies, 3325 vacancies are for Clerk Posts, 1562 vacancies for Stenographer, 1132 for Court Reader Cum Deposition Writer and 1673 for Peon/Orderly Posts. The court has published a short notification on its website.

Once, the detailed notification is published, the candidates would be able to check the post-wise qualification, age limit, selection method, application process and other details.

Bihar Court Important Dates

Bihar Court Online Application Starting Date 20 September 2022 Bihar Court Online Application Last Date 20 October 2022 Bihar Court Exam Date to be announced

Bihar Court Vacancy Details



Post Name Vacancies Advertisement Number Clerk 3325 01/2022 Stenographer 1562 02/2022 Court Reader Cum Deposition Writer 1132 03/2022 Peon / Orderly (Group D) 1673 04/2022

Bihar Court Eligibility Details

Clerk - to be announced

Stenographer - to be announced

Court Reader Cum Deposition Writer - to be announced

Peon / Orderly - to be announced



Bihar Court Selection Details

The selection will be done on the basis of an exam.

How to Apply for Bihar Court Recruitment 2022 ?



The candidates can apply online on the official website from 20 September to 20 October 2022 on /districts.ecourts.gov.in/patna.

Notification